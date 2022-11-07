OU notebook: Fourth down conversions were at the center of the Sooners' Week 10 defeat. What did Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof have to say about them Monday?

NORMAN — At the heart of Oklahoma’s 38-35, Week 10 loss to Baylor (and at the core of modern college football in 2022) were analytics and fourth down conversions.

The game, and how it’s getting played by the sport’s most progressive and aggressive minds, has changed.

“I think it’s changed quite a bit,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday morning. “Obviously, the analytics piece of it and using analytics throughout the course of the game and understanding what fourth down conversions can do for you throughout the flow of the game. How it can affect the end. Just with that understanding and that information, I think guys are a lot more aggressive than they’ve ever been. A lot more calculated than it’s ever been from that standpoint.

“For us? That fourth down we don’t convert is going to create confidence or not create confidence to be able to go for it. We have to convert. Shoot, that was a big one. At the end of it, again, I think that affects us not going for it later on in the game.”

Saturday’s visit from Baylor offered a window into just how much analytics and their tie-in to more aggressive approaches on fourth down has seeped into college football.

Traditionally, a look at third-down conversion percentage might have been a strong indicator of offensive or defensive success. In Week 10, OU converted on 10-of-15 third-down tries, far better than the Bears’ four conversion on 14 attempts.

But Saturday’s story was told on fourth down. OU missed on its lone fourth-down attempt. Baylor went a 3-of-3 on its tries, including a 4th-and-1 conversion from its own 29-yard line in the pivotal fourth quarter.

“That's a point of emphasis every week as far as the mentality of having a four-down mindset, not a three-down mindset and you're off the field,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “I mean, they're going for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 29. It's not a surprise. It's not something that we haven't prepared for.

“It's not something we haven't spent time game planning for as a staff. A lot of coaches now are following the analytics and being aggressive with the fourth-down calls both offensively and defensively.

Through nine games, OU trails behind Big 12 foes on fourth-down. The Sooners’ 19 fourth-down attempts rank sixth in the league while their 47.4% conversion rate (9-of-19) lands them eighth in the conference and 82nd nationally, level with Memphis and Miami.

“I think a bunch of that is how Coach V feels about it,” Lebby said. “Again, we have to do a great job of converting so it creates confidence in him to say, ‘Alright, let’s go for this thing.’ That’s our job offensively to convert offensively in those situations so that you have the opportunity to do it again.”

Sooners missing Barnes

OU has been without Jovantae Barnes (hamstring) for each of the last two games and few in Norman are as eager to have the freshman running back in the fold as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator.

“We’re ready to have him back,” Lebby said. “We need to get him back. He’s feeling good, he’s doing good. We’ll see how he progresses this week, but we need him back.”

Barnes has been sidelined by a pulled hamstring suffered in the lead-up to OU’s Oct. 29 visit to Iowa State and OU has missed the powerful runner, particularly in short yardage situations. Through eight games, Barnes has totaled 316 yards on 72 attempts and four rushing scores, trailing only senior Eric Gray in each category.

Gray has continued to carry the load with Barnes sidelined and delivered another dazzling performance against Baylor, accounting for 31 total touches and 164 all-purpose yards in the Sooners’ fourth defeat. Marcus Major, still working back to full fitness, has carried 18 times for 52 yards during Barnes’ absence.

Back to work on defense

Entering Week 10, OU ranked last in the Big 12 in run defense. Against Baylor, they were torched on the ground again to the tune of 281 rushing yards. And again, the focus afterward centered on fits, gap assignments and execution. In short, the fundamentals.

Why have the Sooners’ defensive problems persisted so heavily 75% of the way into Venables’ debut season?

“Well, it is a problem, OK? And here's how it happens: They're human, and they make mistakes, just like all of us make mistakes,” Roof explained. “And we got to continue to work to eliminate those mistakes. And that's what we're doing. Are we happy with where we are? Absolutely not. But again, to go back to work and to fix it, and that's the only way I know how to do it.

“I certainly wish it weren't that way. And at the same time, you know, I'm not making excuses for anybody, including myself because I don't do that. But there's all kinds of variations from offense to offense in this league. There's all kinds of different things. So there's new challenges and new opportunities each and every week.”

Crushing penalties

As much as Dillon Gabriel’s three interceptions undercut the Sooners against Baylor, OU’s growing familiarity with the penalty marker was as, if not more, crippling, particularly on offense.

"The pre-snap penalties — the two false starts — can’t be part of the game. (The players) understanding how crucial that is — it’s not just a 5-yard penalty. We go from 2nd-and-4 to 2nd-and-9 to 3rd-and-4 and then end up punting the football instead of being first down and creating points.

“Then you look at the scoreboard at the end of the game and three points is a huge help. Just understanding how big a deal it is and continuing to stress that.”

The Sooners committed eight penalties for 64 yards in Week 10.

Road favorites

As of Monday afternoon, OU remained a 5.5-point favorite at West Virginia in Week 11.

The Sooners hit the road with a nine-game win streak over the Mountaineers dating back to West Virginia’s arrival to the Big 12 in 2012 and have never lost at Milan Puskar Stadium. Saturday’s kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FS1.