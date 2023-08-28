Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the trenches

OU’s initial depth chart will be released on Tuesday morning, but reporters took a stab at breaking through with Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby during his question-and-answer session.

Has he set his starting lineup on the experienced offensive line?

Lebby swayed from the question saying there’s still competition this week and added multiple players will play.

“But we feel good about where we're at. And again as you look at it, there are guys that maybe haven't played a ton of ball here but they have played a whole bunch of ball,” Lebby said. “Whether it's Walter (Rouse), McKade (Mettauer) obviously coming back as a starter, Had all those starts prior to being here. (Andrew) Raym has all the starts that he has. You look at Tyler (Guyton) and Savion (Byrd) and Troy (Everett) having all the starts that he has last year. So we feel good about where we're at. Again, excited about the opportunity Saturday morning.”

Lebby gave credit to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh for preparing his position group.

“Bill’s done an incredible job recruiting that room, and we’ve got really good depth in that room. Playing well at the line of scrimmage is something we’ve been able to hang our hat on here for a long, long time, especially with Bill. So feel good about where the young guys are. The focus, without a doubt, is playing our butt off on Saturday but do feel like we signed a really good class last year and we’re in the heart of it right now. It’s good.”

Scholarship player

Gavin Freeman was awarded a scholarship last week, drawing a team celebration during a practice last week.

Lebby was asked about the OC Heritage Hall’s graduate’s honor this week.

“He’s earned it. More than anything, the guy has just absolutely earned every single bit of what he’s gotten,” the OU offensive coordinator said. “He’s a young man that, again, we just talked a little about it but somebody that loves the interlocking OU, that’s Gavin. “Coach (Brent Venables) talked a little bit about it but a dream come true for him.

“This kid is an absolute pleasure. He does everything right all the time, works incredibly hard, he’s really danged talented and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead for him.”

Freeman had three catches for 46 yards and seven rushes for 71 yards last season with a touchdown.

On the call

The Arkansas State-Oklahoma game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The 11 a.m. contest will be called by Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter).

OU’s home game against SMU on Sept. 9 will be on ESPN+. The Sooners’ contest at Tulsa on Sept. 16 will be shown on either ESPN or ESPN2.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

