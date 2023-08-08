Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel might be on the precipice of cementing his place among the top passers in college football history this fall. However, Oklahoma’s fifth-year quarterback isn’t all that interested any individual achievements much thought.

Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby raised eyebrows last week when he mentioned that Gabriel enters 2023 in striking distance of the top 10 of the NCAA’s all-time passing yards list. With 2,874 passing yards this fall, that’s exactly where he’ll land.

But following OU’s fifth practice session of fall camp on Tuesday, Gabriel made clear just how much — or rather, how little — attention he’s giving to the historical mark.

“Fortunately, none of that matters,” Gabriel told reporters. “The name of the game is it’s a team sport. That’s all I’m focused on is winning and having fun with my brothers. Just keeping it simple and maintaining that. The rest will take care of itself. So for me, it’s finding ways to go 1-0 every week. That’s what keeps everyone happy.”

Gabriel’s response reflected the business-like attitude the veteran passer projected in his first media availability since the Sooners opened fall camp on Aug. 3.

Asked at one point about his personal expectations for 2023 as the Sooners seek to improve on a 6-7 finish from a year ago, Gabriel was singular in his answer.

“Just (playing) winning football,” he said. “Winning football games. That’s all that matters. Take each game at a time. Taking care of business. And then letting the rest take care of itself.”

To explain how his comfort as a leader within the program has evolved from Year 1 to Year 2 in Norman, Gabriel turned to a metaphor.

“It’s kind of like when you get a girlfriend,” he said. “For three months, you’re still learning each other but once you get to that year, year and a half, you kind of loosen up being able to just to get to know them more.

“Likewise with our relationships off the field and on the field, just being around them more, knowing how we communicate, certain routes we like, how to throw them, routes they like to catch. I think with time, that can only benefit everyone.”

Washington, the veteran leader

Cornerback Woodi Washington finds himself in a new position entering his fifth season at OU.

A seasoned veteran working alongside the likes of sophomore Gentry Williams and freshmen Jasiah Wagoner, Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson, Washington is decidedly the elder statesman of sorts within the Sooners’ collection of cornerbacks.

While OU searches for a cornerback to start opposite Washington and for depth behind him, he’s relishing the critical role of bringing the many young faces around him along as they settle into the defense.

“I’m a year in so I know the calls like the back of my hand,” Washington said. “Just me teaching them, it also helps me out. Me going over things with them, whether it’s in film or on the field, it just helps me out a lot as well.”

“It’s been great,” he continued. “It helps me out a lot knowing exactly what I need to do and teaching my mentality and how I prepare and how I come out to practice.”

Washington started all 13 games last fall and enters 2023 with 154 total tackles for his career.

Bothroyd and Chavis

Joining the Sooners in January after five seasons at Wake Forest, it’s been a learning experience every step of the way for redshirt senior defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

But from understanding a new scheme to adapting to a new program culture to settling into his first fall camp at OU, perhaps the most important lessons have come from Miguel Chavis.

In what areas has the Sooners’ second-year defensive ends coach influenced Bothroyd’s game?

“I think loving the game a little bit more,” he said. “Just because I'm older it sometimes feels like I want to walk through stuff and kind of go through the motions. But he's like relighting the fire in me. And again, knowing what I'm doing. He hammers that into us. Because it can get confusing. It can get tough. He loves the game.”

Bothroyd notched 13 sacks in his final two seasons at Wake Forest and projects to play a significant role in OU’s revamped pass rush this fall.

Stoops’ presence

It wasn’t too long ago that Drake Stoops joined the program as a young walk-on with a famous last name in need of guidance from the veterans in his position group.

Now, as he stares down his sixth season at OU, Stoops finds himself on the other side of the equation.

“I’m just trying to be someone guys can look to for advice,” he said. “Trying to instill in them how to overcome adversity, how to handle fall camp because it can be a grind. Day 1 is all exciting. But come Day 10 how are you going to handle that? Just trying to help guys through that and through similar things I’ve been through.”

Evans commits to OU

Liam Evans, a 5-foot-8 kicker from Moore, announced his commitment to OU Tuesday morning.

Per Kohl’s high school kicker rankings, Evans is the No. 7 ranked kicker in the 2024 class.

