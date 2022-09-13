OU Notebook: Could Nebraska QB Casey Thompson have been a Sooner in 2022?

NORMAN — On Saturday morning at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium, Casey Thompson will stand under center and lead the Cornhuskers against sixth-ranked Oklahoma. The last quarterback to start for Nebraska in the Scott Frost era, he'll be the first of the Mickey Joseph era, however long it lasts.

But how about a world where Thompson was suiting up for the Sooners this fall, following in his father’s footsteps as a quarterback at OU? Sooners coach Brent Venables certainly considered it.

“We tried to get him here in the offseason and thought we might have an opportunity,” Venables said Tuesday. “I know he considered us. But I think he saw a great opportunity there, a unique opportunity. Happy for him.”

Instead, Dillon Gabriel will make his third start for OU at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. And Thompson, the former Texas quarterback and son of former Sooners passer Charles Thompson, will get his fourth crack running the show for the two-loss Cornhuskers, seven days after the defeat to Georgia Southern, which cost Frost his job.

On Tuesday, Venables poured praise on Nebraska’s athletic quarterback — the one who has completed 63.9% of his passes for 866 and four touchdowns to three interceptions in three games — comparing Thompson’s skillset with former Big 8 and Big 12 stars Tommie Frazier, Vince Young and Brad Smith. He touched on his relationship with Charles, who quarterbacked OU from 1986-88, and the Thompson family, too.

“They're just sports junkies as a family, but most importantly just very supportive outwardly,” Venables said. “They were always there together. The family is just always together.

"I think I might have been going back to Clemson, on a weekend (this offseason). One of the first times, maybe it was the first time I was flying out of OKC, I saw Charles. Days later, maybe hours later, Casey got in the portal. We were back on the phone again immediately.”

Thompson ultimately opted for Lincoln and the Sooners swayed Gabriel from UCLA to Norman. But what a sliding doors moment it could have been for OU and Thompson, the one-time Longhorn.

Nonetheless, Venables is still rooting for him this fall.

“Casey’s an amazing young man,” Venables said. “Just a great family. So really pulling for him, except this week. But he’s done a great job. He’s played well.”

Joseph jumps into the fray

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph couldn’t have expected all this when he joined the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff last December. In fact, the role he now holds, as Frost's replacement, wouldn’t have even been on Joseph’s radar when he went to sleep Saturday night.

“I didn’t wake up Sunday morning knowing this was going to happen. But it did and we have to accept it,” Joseph told reporters during a news conference Tuesday. “My message to the team was, ‘I know you’re hurting, Frost is like a brother to me. He gave me the opportunity to come here and coach at my alma mater, so I will always love, appreciate and respect him.’”

Joseph, 54, comes into his interim role with experience from a series of stops in 27 years including Tulane, Nicholls State, Central Oklahoma, Langston, Grambling State and LSU before Nebraska.

And since stepping into the job Sunday afternoon, Joseph has kept busy. His early changes included a shift in the Cornhuskers’ weekly schedule and a reconfiguration of Nebraska’s coaching staff. He’s kept tabs on his current team and attempted to reassure the program’s upcoming recruiting class. Somewhere in the flurry, there was time for a meeting with Tom Osborne.

On Saturday, Joseph makes his Power 5 head coaching debut on national television in one of college football’s most historic rivalry games. After that, he and the Huskers (1-3) will embark on an eight-game Big 10 schedule with aspirations of reaching a first bowl game since 2016 while Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts conducts a national search.

“For right now, my No. 1 focus and the staff’s focus is the players — that we make sure that they’re OK," Joseph said. "This is about Nebraska football and it’s bigger than me or anyone else.”

Davis' case for a forced fumble

OU defensive backs Jaden Davis and Billy Bowman were both on the scene to the force a fumble in the third quarter of Saturday's 33-3 win over Kent State.

"For us, that was the defensive play of the game," Venables said.

Together, Davis and Bowman combined for the turnover that led to Zach Schmit's 25-yard field goal. But in the box score, the sole credit went Bowman, the sophomore safety.

Was Davis snubbed?

"I mean, I grabbed him," Davis said Monday. "I don’t know. They give it to Bill. I’m always happy for Bill. It’s a turnover. You seen how hype I was for him. It don’t matter who gets called on that Jumbotron, I know that’s a team effort. It’s a forced fumble, fumble recovery. I mean it goes into team stats. So that’s what it’s all about.

"You know I texted Billy like, 'You know I had a hand in that.' I think they should give a 0.5 or something like that. But they only give (fractional stats) for forced fumbles."

Corn: It has the juice

At least one enlightened soul out there will tell you that corn is the most beautiful thing. Venables, at least the one who traveled through Nebraska as a kid in the late 1970s, might have agreed.

"When I grew up, on a pit stop to grandma and grandpa’s we’d pull over and we’d jump in a corn field and load up on some corn," Venables recalled Tuesday. "I guess that’s stealing, but I thought it was free because there was no store and no signs. That’s what we did, we got us some sweet corn."

Nebraska sellout

Barring an event that somehow keeps 90,000 from once again flooding into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Saturday morning, something that hasn't happened since 1962, OU's visit to Nebraska will mark the program's 385th sellout.

"Geez — that's amazing," Venables said of the figure. "That's awesome."

"To me, you're able to go compete, coach, whatever, in that environment, talk about a cool moment. If you love the game, that's what it's about."