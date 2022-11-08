OU notebook: Coe, Coldon learn hard lesson from red-zone mistakes in Baylor loss

Learning from mistakes

Isaiah Coe and C.J. Coldon each made red-zone mistakes that helped Baylor finish a touchdown drive in Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss last Saturday.

The Bears opened the second half with a score that was aided by Coe’s personal foul for hands to the face and Coldon’s pass interference in the end zone.

Coe’s penalty came after the whistle. Baylor would have faced third-and-13 from the OU 15. Instead the Bears got first-and-goal from the 7. Two plays later, Coldon was called for his penalty in the end zone, which was followed by a 2-yard touchdown run.

What happened? Both players explained after Monday night’s practice.

“I felt bad as soon as it happened. Especially because the way the play was set up, obviously that wasn’t my intention to get a penalty, but I wasn’t just trying to let him keep blocking me,” Coe said. “Especially since the play was over, that was probably the main thing that I tried to stop them, like the play was over. I just was like ‘OK, the play is over, I’m not trying to him dump me to the ground and finish me.'

“That’s when I was really on the sense of like let me just try to grab something so he can let me go and the play would just be over, but I ended up grabbing his face mask and we all know what happened. It was definitely not my intentions at all, 100%, but you’ve got to live with what we do.”

Coe was met by an angry Brent Venables as soon as he reached the sideline. During a team meeting, the coach addressed the incident and said, “he understood what was happening in the situation so he was just trying to tell me to be more disciplined and be smarter in that situation.”

Coldon admitted it was a bad mistake on his part and made no excuses.

“I panicked. I knew that right then and there. I just panicked from the game plan,” Coldon said. “I thought it was gonna be something different, and you can’t guess out there. So definitely a good learning experience. A bad play by me, but it’s something you can learn from and get better from.”

Senior linebacker DaShaun White said sometimes young players like Coe just try to make a play.

“There’s all-out effort. As Venables would say, there’s effort with technique,” White said. “As cliché as that is, it is what it is. You have to bring that same sort of fire and that same get-off, but you have to get off when the ball is snapped. The thing with Coe, it was kind of unfortunate.”

West Virginia memories

Brayden Willis and White are the only members of the current roster to play in Morgantown, site of Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest.

What does White remember about the 2018 game, which was won 59-56 by the Sooners?

“I was just confused with the scenery. We get there and we’re driving up all these mountains or hills or whatever you want to call them. It was muddy, it was dark, it was foggy, it was really awkward my first time there, but the cornbread made it better,” White said.

What does White expect from the Mountaineers on Saturday?

“Super Air Raid. They’ve kind of been the same for some time now,” he said. “Obviously different personnel. They’ve always loved the Air Raid and take the top off everybody. They have a great receiving group that will present a lot of challenges and we have to be ready for them.”

The Sooners didn't play in Morgantown during the 2020 campaign after COVID protocols canceled the matchup.

Rotating team captains

Oklahoma’s team captains for the West Virginia game are Michael Turk, McKade Mettauer, Jalen Redmond, Chris Murray and Billy Bowman.

All season long, different captains have taken the field on a weekly basis. When the postseason hits, Venables says the team will vote on permanent captains.

“We’re trying to develop leadership and promote guys the opportunity to show whether or not they can lead, show them how to lead. Again, that’s what coaching is all about. That’s what trying to have the right type of locker room’s all about,” Venables said. “Not where you’ve got three or four guys, that’s the only leaders you’ve got. I want a whole locker room full of leaders, and the only way they become leaders is trying to put them in a leadership position. You do that one experience at a time, one conversation at a time. That’s what that’s about.”

On the call

Saturday’s game will mark the sixth time in 10 games that OU will start at 11 a.m.

The contest will be broadcast on FS1. Adam Alexander will handle play-by-play duties and Devin Gardener is the analyst.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World