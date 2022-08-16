OU notebook: Coach Brent Venables says Billy Bowman is 'maybe playing better than anybody on defense'

As injuries mounted within Oklahoma’s secondary last fall, Billy Bowman moved from one position to next, filling holes where needed in the Sooners’ secondary. And the more Bowman moved around, away from his natural position at safety, the more the freshman defensive back struggled.

In Year 2, the plan at OU has been to keep Bowman in one place.

Since the start of spring camp, coach Brent Venables and his staff have placed an emphasis on locking Bowman in at safety for his sophomore season, and the results to date have garnered applause from the likes of defensive coordinator Ted Roof and safeties coach Brandon Hall.

On Tuesday in Norman, the latest praise for Bowman came from his head coach.

“He wants to be excellent,” Venables said. “Very quiet. Humble. One of our best workers. One of the most consistent guys on our team. Right now, maybe playing better than anybody on defense if I was to single one person out.”

While stepping into unfamiliar positions, Bowman still managed 22 total tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2021. This fall, he’ll play a part in replacing the safety duo of Delarrin Turner-Yell and Patrick Fields, likely to start alongside safety Key Lawrence in his preferred position.

“I feel like that’s exactly what suits me,” Bowman said during OU’s media day on Aug. 2. “Being able to cover green. I’m a faster, rangy guy. I might not be the longest guy, but I can definitely get from point A to point B very fast. So I feel like being on top of the defense is where I need to be.”

OL depth taking shape

Venables didn’t go so far Tuesday as to outline a two-deep depth chart for Week 1 on the offensive line. But days after the Sooners’ first scrimmage, the first-year head coach delivered his most optimistic assessment yet of Bill Bedenbaugh’s position group.

“I feel like we have nine guys (on the offensive line) who can play winning football,” Venables said. “Not just who can get in there in an emergency and put them on life support and can get in somebody’s way. I’m talking about guys who can execute and win the game for us.

“We have five guys inside. We have four tackles, without question.”

Among those Venables singled out was senior tackle Wanya Morris; “Wanya is playing his best football,” he said. Fellow tackle Tyler Guyton, Cal transfer McKade Mettauer and first-year linemen Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton also fell into Venables’ pool of praise.

Another important point of stability is Andrew Raym. The junior center from Broken Arrow is back to full strength after missing all but two spring camp practices with an ankle injury.

"It’s been a strong point through fall camp for us so far,” Venables said of the offensive line.

QB competition ongoing

According to Venables, the weekend’s scrimmage did little in terms of settling the continued depth chart battle at quarterback behind starter Dillon Gabriel.

“Still working at the quarterback position to identify who is gonna be that second and that third,” Venables said. “(We’ll) let this week play out and figure things out.”

Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville, who appeared in nine games in two seasons with the Panthers, has taken the bulk of the second-team reps during the open portions of OU’s practice sessions this month as he battles with Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty for the backup job.

Impressive Major

With Kennedy Brooks off in the NFL and the Sooners seeking production at running back behind Eric Gray, there has perhaps been no better opportunity at OU than this one for redshirt junior Marcus Major.

Through two-plus weeks of training camp, the Millwood High School alum is putting his best foot forward.

“Marcus is having his best couple of weeks since we've been here. Coach (DeMarco) Murray will be the first one to tell you that he’s practicing his best. Showing up with the right mindset more than he has at any other time since he's been here.”

Major has carried the ball only 60 times in three seasons with the Sooners. He missed the bulk of his freshman season due to injury in 2019 and last season missed time after he was deemed academically ineligible.

Kicking confidence

In sixth-year punter Michael Turk, OU has plenty of experience. At the kicking position? Less so between redshirt sophomore Zach Schmit and freshman Gavin Marshall.

Nonetheless, Venables is ready to ride into the season with Schmit — a kicker from Bishop McGuinness — expected to fill the shoes of former All-Big 12 kicker Gabe Brkic.

“He’s just been money in all the different situations,” Venables said of Schmit. “He had a 62 (yard field goal) and he missed it by six inches in our scrimmage. Gavin Marshall missed it by a foot. Nailed it right down the middle, both of them. Came up short, but they were right on the money. Put them in a tough situation there. But tremendous consistency and improvement.”

Schmit converted on all five of his kicks a year ago: a 46-yard field goal and a four PATs.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World