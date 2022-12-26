OU notebook: Cheez-It Bowl trip provides OU QB Dillon Gabriel an Orlando homecoming

Orlando homecoming for Gabriel

Last Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was quiet on the future when he was asked whether he planned to return to Norman in 2023 or if he might look toward the professional ranks.

This Monday, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked if he’s “fully confident” that Gabriel, the fourth-year passer with two seasons of remaining eligibility, will be back next fall.

“Fully confident that he’s gonna play really well on the 29th and we’ll go from there,” Lebby said.

Gabriel’s future is one component of OU’s Cheez-It Bowl meeting with No. 13 Florida State (4:30 p.m., ESPN) later this week. Another is his return to Orlando, where Gabriel spent the first three seasons of his college career under center at UCF from 2019-21.

“Just a lot of good memories for one,” he said of his emotions Monday. “And then just some good weather here in Florida.”

Met with questions from the local Orlando media contingent, Gabriel spoke about the relationships he and his family forged at his first college stop.

He mentioned Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune, the former Knights teammate who will line up for the Seminoles Thursday.

And Gabriel explained the close ties he’s maintained this fall following along with UCF’s season from afar.

“It’s crazy how much a year can change a lot of things,” he said. “But very connected with a lot of (his former teammates) … Not only past players but also present.”

Asked about his growth over the past year since Gabriel entered the transfer portal, left UCF and committed to the Sooners?

“I’ve grown in many ways just on and off the field,” he said. “Just putting myself in times that are a little uncomfortable. And I think through adversity and challenges you grow stronger and just learn from those. I think as a quarterback, with all these experiences, you make sure to try not to make the same mistake twice. And I think just putting yourself in those positions helps you in the long run.”

Chances for Graham?

Could the Cheez-It Bowl give converted cornerback D.J. Graham his first in-game opportunities at the wide receiver position?

His offensive coordinator left things vague Monday.

“D.J. has done well,” Lebby said. “He's continued to impress on the practice field and create an opportunity. We'll see how the game plays out, but D.J. has done a really good job. Excited about where he's at and where he's going.”

Graham, the junior who spent his first two seasons at OU as a defensive back, switched into the Sooners’ wide receivers room during the bye week in mid-October and his not seen any game action on offense since.

Roof on FSU’s Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis could be a handful for the Sooners, says defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

“He's a tremendous challenge,” Roof explained. “He's a playmaker. He extends plays with his legs, makes really good players miss in space. (He) is an accurate passer. And also can extend plays not only scrambling but also extend plays and throw the ball down the field. And we've got a lot of respect for him and he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Florida State’s junior quarterback enters the bowl game with 29 total touchdowns and Travis announced his plans to return to the Seminoles in 2023 earlier this month.

White taking it all in

As he embarks on the final week of his OU career, fifth-year linebacker DeShaun White is soaking it all in.

“Just kind of trying to enjoy all the little moments,” he said Monday. “The moments that might pass you by. Just riding in the bus with my teammates laughing and little stuff like that.”

White’s 81 total tackles in 2022 represent a career-high. He comes into Thursday with 239 total tackles for his career.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World