Catching the deep ball

Andrel Anthony caught three passes in his Oklahoma debut, including a 45-yard reception in the fourth snap of Saturday’s 73-0 win over Arkansas State.

How much does the Michigan transfer enjoy being the deep threat for the Sooners’ offense?

“It was great because like, it was a really big confidence booster. Whenever you go somewhere new, it’s like, I don’t know what to expect kind of thing,” Anthony said. “That early kind of set the tone for our team and just how the rest of the game was going to go. We ended up scoring two plays later so we were firing on all different cylinders.”

Anthony drew pass interference penalties, including one where the defender basically tackled him rather than let him catch a deep ball.

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby recognized the player in high school and, when he hit the portal, wanted him to join the Sooners.

“When he got in the portal, I have some really close connections at Michigan and was able to reach out and talk to some people inside the building — they didn't want to lose him. They loved him. They wanted him there. Felt like he was going to be a starter for them,” Lebby said. “He needed to change. Wanted a scheme change I think as much as anything. Got on the phone and everything checked out. Knew he was going to be a guy that played with really good length and really good top end speed and that's what we need.”

Gimme the ball

Cornerback Kani Walker secured OU’s lone turnover when he basically took the football from Arkansas State’s Tennel Bryant’s hands.

Peyton Bowen made the initial hit that stunned the wide receiver, allowing Walker to strip the ball away.

“Staying outside, that was my only job during that play my whole time, so. It just helped me make a play, and Coach (Jay) Valai like been, he’s been on necks about getting the ball out,” Walker said. “He call it peppering the rocks, so, he be like ‘peppering the rock, peppering the rock, peppering the rock.’ So in my mind, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m the second guy to the ball. Lemme get the ball,’ like, ‘I want the ball,’ so. I mean, it was a great, that was my first-ever strip, forced fumble, forced recovery ever, so it was great.

“It was actually exciting. I had to realize it for about a couple days. It was fun.”

Sharing the ball

Oklahoma’s running backs carried the ball 40 times in the first game.

Jovantae Barnes had the most with 13 rushes, followed by Marcus Major (9), Tawee Walker (8), Daylan Smothers (7) and Kalib Hicks (3).

How does Lebby manage the workload as he looks for a featured back?

“As we move forward, there’s going to be something about a guy having a hot hand. If a guy is in a rhythm and playing really well, that’s going to play into it,” Lebby said. “We were very pointed in now we wanted to operate the other day and how we wanted to share carries and workloads. But as we move forward, guys that get in rhythm and have the hot hand will continue to get the rock.”

