OU notebook: Cale Gundy will make debut calling offensive plays during Alamo Bowl

Gundy calling plays
Cale Gundy has been an offensive football coach for nearly three decades but has never called plays during a game.
That will change in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.
Gundy has taken charge of the offense following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. Gundy said he was “very excited” about the opportunity to dial things up.
“You learn a lot, and obviously I've been here, I've been around several offensive coordinators and coaches who have called games. We've got to do what's best and the strength of our football team, and that's what we're going to do,” said Gundy, who will work from the press box. “I'd love to be able to elaborate on that to you, but I just can't do that. You'll have to wait and see in a couple nights. But we're going to play to our strengths and whatever is best for our football team, that's a decision that myself and the other offensive coaches that came together have really helped me in this situation.”
Gundy said he’s leaned on assistant coaches Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and Ty Darlington to prep for the Ducks.
Marvin Mims said Gundy is extremely detail-oriented.
“You could definitely tell with him calling the plays and all that stuff, he knows everything, of course, but like how detailed he is and some players aren't used to being coached by him the way that he's coaching them now, and it's just changed for everybody,” Mims said. “At the end of the day it's going to make everyone in that room a better player and it's going to make us play in unison on Wednesday night.”
Mims interested in staying
A few players chose to leave the program after Riley’s departure. Some wondered if Mims would be one of those.
“I've talked to Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach (Jeff) Lebby that week while they were moving in. They had to move their families, all that stuff. But I definitely want to be here,” Mims said. “I haven't made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here. I'm pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too.
“There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season.”
Offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson was asked about his thoughts about a return in 2022.
“I'm not sure what I want to do yet, but I'm just really focused on this next game, and however that goes I'll make my decision,” he said.
Familiar coach
Oregon defensive back Varone McKinley III was recruited by Clemson before choosing the Pac-12 school. He was asked about his relationship with Venables during the courting process.
“Coach Venables my freshman year because his son and I played on the freshman All-American team, the Adidas Freshman All-American team,” McKinley said. “That's when I met him, and that's kind of how that relationship started.
“Coach Venables is somebody that I've known for quite some time now, and a phenomenal coach, phenomenal person, and just really a smart football kind of brain guy, and I think that he's going to do a great job at Oklahoma. I kind of saw this coming just because of the past, and that's kind of how our relationship started. They offered me, of course, and we've built that relationship. I just chose to come to Oregon.”
Ducks prepared for OU defense
Four key players on the Sooners’ defense — Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey — have opted out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
With so many absences, what type of defense does Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead expect to see Wednesday?
“There will be some different faces in there, but at the end of the day these are all young men who were recruited by the University of Oklahoma, and the roster is filled with four- and five-star guys,” Moorhead said. “Just like us, I'm sure they espouse a next-man-in mentality, so we have a depth chart, we have guys that we're anticipating that we're going to see, but at the end of the day they're still going to be running their defense, and the things they do present an incredible challenge for us offensively.”
Offensive line gets boost
McKade Mettauer announced via social media that he will transfer to OU next season.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was a three-year starter at Cal. He was a Pac-12 honorable mention selection by coaches in 2021.
Mettauer, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, will add important depth for new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World