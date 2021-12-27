OU notebook: Cale Gundy will make debut calling offensive plays during Alamo Bowl

Gundy calling plays

Cale Gundy has been an offensive football coach for nearly three decades but has never called plays during a game.

That will change in Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon.

Gundy has taken charge of the offense following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. Gundy said he was “very excited” about the opportunity to dial things up.

“You learn a lot, and obviously I've been here, I've been around several offensive coordinators and coaches who have called games. We've got to do what's best and the strength of our football team, and that's what we're going to do,” said Gundy, who will work from the press box. “I'd love to be able to elaborate on that to you, but I just can't do that. You'll have to wait and see in a couple nights. But we're going to play to our strengths and whatever is best for our football team, that's a decision that myself and the other offensive coaches that came together have really helped me in this situation.”

Gundy said he’s leaned on assistant coaches Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and Ty Darlington to prep for the Ducks.

Marvin Mims said Gundy is extremely detail-oriented.