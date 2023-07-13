ARLINGTON, Texas – Brent Venables addressed the entire Big 12 media corps for the final time on Thursday afternoon.

Oklahoma made its final appearance at the conference media days at AT&T Stadium with the second-year OU coach taking the podium on the 50-yard-line.

The Sooners’ roster includes 123 players with 97 entering their first or second year with the program. The key project is overcoming last year’s 6-7 record, which was the team’s first losing record since 1998.

“We fell well below our expectations and our standards at Oklahoma, but man we learned and grew a lot as a football program,” Venables said. “In five or the seven losses, it goes down to the last two minutes of the game and we had a chance to win it.

“We’ve looked long and hard in the offseason since January of what we need to do to become a more efficient football team. We’ve looked at every single part of our program of how we can improve and get better. Nothing ever stays the same.”

Building blocks

Venables was reminded by a reporter than the Sooners finished among the lowest in total defense during his first season as head coach.

To win games, the coach understands that figure has to improve.

“We haven’t been good on defense for a very long time but everywhere I’ve been, it’s been a rebuilding process to some degree and we have a lot of work to do,” Venables said. “But I got a lot of faith in both our players and our staff and certainly how we do what we do in our developmental processes.

“We led the Big 12 in interceptions. We led the Big 12 in tackles for loss. So what does that do for you? Those are building blocks, things you can build from.”

Venables also will depend on team leaders like Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, Woody Washington and Ethan Downs.

Stutsman has developed into a team leader, Venables said. Last year at this time, the OU coach said he couldn’t run a player-led practice. Now he’s more than capable of guiding his peers through workouts, which will pay dividends.

Competitive depth

The depth chart not only will determine starters, but could become an important interchangeable asset for coaches.

Oklahoma’s defense looked strong in the nonconference portion of the season and peaked during a overwhelming win at Nebraska in the week three. But things went downhill from that point and OU would only win three of its final 10 games.

What’s happened?

We didn’t have the competitive depth a year ago,” Venables said. “We started the year pretty strong and then we didn’t finish the year very well, in particular during the fourth quarter of a bunch of games. We just didn’t have any juice left.

“Competitive depth will lead to better competitive stamina.”

Bedlam and no Bedlam?

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy threw all blame at OU for Bedlam’s demise given the Sooners’ upcoming move to the Southeastern Conference.

Venables says he loves college football and he loves rivalries. But he admits he has no control if OU and OSU plays again.

“Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time,” Venables said. “Nobody’s asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I’ll tell them what I think. I’d love to play the game. But we’re going to play the schedule they put in front of us.”

Turnipseed’s departure

Venables called Thad Turnipseed’s departure from the program “bittersweet” and cited family reasons to explain the surprise exit of the program’s executive director of football administration in late June, 18 months after Turnipseed followed Venables to Norman.

“This was something that was just on his spirit,” Venables said of Turnipseed. “His son-in-law got hired as the head strength coach at Anderson University right there outside of Clemson. And he’s got his first grandbaby on the way. This is a great situation for he and his family to be able to be a part of that.”

Turnipseed arrived to OU in December 2021 as a key piece on Venables’ first football staff after 10 years as Clemson’s director of football recruiting and external affairs from 2013-22. Prior to Clemson, Turnipseed worked in various roles around the Alabama football program, overlapping with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban from 2007-13.

Between his stints at Alabama and Clemson, Turnipseed was a part of four national title teams prior to his work in Norman.

In his previous two stops, Turnipseed built his reputation on development and facilities projects and brought similar success in his time at OU.

On Thursday, Venables laid out the upgrades Turnipseed delivered to the Sooners’ existing team facility. He was also crucial in organizing OU’s plans for the $175 million Football Operations Facility project the OU Board of Regents unanimously approved earlier this year.

“He made us better in every part of our program,” Venables said. “He’s always a thinker. His focus is always about being the best in everything. He made our facility better.”