ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the favorite (read: most repeated) terms on the tip of Brent Venables’ tongue Thursday afternoon at Big 12 Media Days? Competitive depth.

Oklahoma must be deeper, fitter and better equipped to compete atop the Big 12 in 2023, particularly on defense. From the end of a disappointing 20022 campaign, the Sooners addressed that need with 14 high school signees arriving on the defensive side of the ball alongside a cast of transfer portal newcomers headlined by Trace Ford, Rondell Bothroyd, Jacob Lacey, Dasan McCullough and Reggie Pearson.

And since closing spring camp on April 22, OU has added three more players — Konnor Near, Da’Jon Terry and Phil Paea — to that competitive depth; a trio newcomers expected to get their shot within an overhauled defense in 2023.

On Thursday, Venables spoke publicly on those summer portal additions for the first time.

Near, a fifth-year linebacker who tallied 66 total tackles at Ferris State last fall, joins the Sooners after claiming back-to-back Division II football titles with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Behind junior linebacker Danny Stutsman, OU will lean heavily on underclassmen at the position this fall. In Near, Venables and Co. have some experienced cover in the middle of the defense.

“My fear at linebacker is that we’ve got one linebacker that’s ever started a college football game in Danny Stutsman,” Venables said. “And (we) really wanted to bring (in) the right person. The right individual. The right player that fit our culture and our playing style. You know, that brought experience.”

“I wasn’t just going to bring in an experienced guy,” the Sooners’ second-year coach continued. “I wanted a guy that can line up and play winning football for us. And so Konnor is a guy that’s going to bring instincts, toughness, physicality. He’s gonna be able to lead a defense.”

At 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, Terry brings size and power up the middle to a defensive line unit that added a lot of both in 2023. Terry comes to OU after tallying 51 total tackles in four seasons at Kansas (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021-22).

“I love his humility,” Venables said. “Been an incredible, humble, hard-working guy. He’s fit right in because he’s low maintenance. He’s a hard worker. He’s been doing two-a-days on his own since he got here. He has a sense of urgency about creating value for himself and an opportunity for himself.”

Paea is a former Michigan and Utah State defensive lineman who returns for his seventh college season this fall. Sidelined by an ACL injury a year ago, he provides the Sooners another imposing presence up front.

“I think his best football is still in front of him,” Venables said. “He’s a big, strong, powerful body guy that hopefully we’ll get him in the right kind of shape where he can contribute, overcoming a knee injury from a season ago. Another guy that, you know, can play the game, particularly in the run game.”

OU is No. 3?

Venables attacked the question with the ferocity of a blitzing linebacker?

Does his put much stock in the Big 12 media poll which placed the Sooners at No. 3 and only one player on the all-conference team?

Venables: "How much stock should I put into that?

Reporter: "I would say close to zero."

Venables: "That's it."

Reporter: "What does it say about your perception?"

Venables: “I don’t know what it says, honestly. It’s not coach speak. I’ve just never been caught up with that. If we were peppered with all kinds of Oklahoma guys, I would be so hard on those guys. Because nobody’s earned anything yet. This is a game of performance, not a game of projection. It’s always been that way. Does that answer your question?”

Injury report

The conference’s annual preseason media event came with positive news for a trio of previously sidelined Sooners.

Per Venables, Stanford transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse (labrum) “has been a full-go since the end of spring” following offseason shoulder surgery.

Sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes (foot) and second-year offensive lineman Jacob Sexton (ACL) are both trending toward full returns with fall camp set to begin the first week of August.

“Both of them are doing some running and cutting and that kind of stuff, so no setbacks,” Venables said. “We’re hoping that they’ll return to full speed here soon.