OU notebook: Brent Venables talks Peyton Bowen, his "journey" and the five-star safety's "dynamic skillset" in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Venables only had so much to say Monday morning about the cryptic tweet he sent hours before Oklahoma announced the signing of coveted high school prospect Peyton Bowen last week.

The poker chip and bible verse, the Sooners’ coach says, won't necessarily be his new “Bat Signal.”

“I got a million things going on,” Venables explained through a smile during Monday’s Cheez-It Bowl press conference from the Rosen Plaza Hotel. “I had a little time on my hands. We were on a break, right? Players went home for a few days. So that was boredom I guess.”

Coy on the social media antics, Venables had a lot more to say about Bowen himself, the five-star safety whose signature Venables’ tweet seemingly confirmed last Thursday.

“Really proud of Peyton, his family,” Venables said. “As you all know, covering student athletes and watching their journey, these life-changing type decisions are never necessarily an easy thing. And quite a journey for Peyton and his family.”

Indeed, it was quite a journey for Bowen to OU. With his signed national letter of intent to the Sooners last Thursday, Bowen drew to a close one of the nation’s most dramatic recruiting sagas in 2023.

Committed to Notre Dame since Jan. 1, 2022, Bowen flipped his commitment to Oregon when the early signing period opened on Dec. 21. Despite that verbal pledge, Bowen’s NLI to the Ducks never arrived and little more than 24 hours later on Thursday, he was signed with Sooners as one of the crown jewels in Venables’ second signing class.

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

Here’s what Venables said Monday about the “dynamic piece” OU added last week:

“Peyton brings a very dynamic skillset. Tremendous instincts. Range. Speed. Just great, great instincts. A natural feel for the game. He’s a winner. Comes from one of the best high school programs in the country at Denton Guyer. He’s going to bring a wealth of experience playing at a very high level from a competition standpoint. He’s a humble, hardworking guy.”

Venables has spoken often in his first season at OU about recruiting players to the very end. The Sooners’ recruitment and eventual signing of Bowen is the finest example of that yet.

“(Recruiting) can be a very strenuous, long process” Venables said. “It literally is a race and you want to run the race to win. Winning is what it’s about. But you gotta run those races with endurance.”

Venables on L'Damian Washington

The Sooners' coach was asked Monday morning about interim wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, the 31-year-old who replaced longtime OU assistant Cale Gundy following his resignation from the program in the early days of training camp in August.

"He has done a fantastic job," Venables said of Washington. "Handled it like a pro. He has a great story and a tremendous maturity to him. Great perspective on life. He is a relationship-driven guy, so it wasn't like he had to get to know everybody all of a sudden, both staff and certainly the players.

"There were bridges already built and trust that is critically important when you are running a room and developing the trust of the players. I think he has done a great job both on and off the field this season."

Venables said he has not made any final decisions on the future of the Sooners' wide receivers coach position beyond the Cheez-It Bowl.

Cheez-It Bowl injury report

Venables confirmed Monday that running back Marcus Major and center Andrew Raym are both out for the Sooners' postseason meeting with No. 13 Florida State.

Major, the redshirt junior running back, was limited by injury during the final weeks of the regular season in November and has been spotted with a boot on his right foot during bowl game practices this month.

Raym, the junior offensive lineman from Broken Arrow, underwent surgery in late November and has not returned to the field since.

OU has seen the departure of 15 players to the transfer portal since the close of the regular season and is down starters Eric Gray, Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Jalen Redmond — all preparing for the NFL Draft — entering Thursday's bowl game.

Otherwise, Venables said, the Sooners are full-strength.

"We haven't had any injuries (since arriving to Orlando), so everybody else will be full tilt," Venables said.

Signees get in on practice

Four members of OU's 2023 signing class — Kalib Hicks, Derrick LeBlanc, Ashton Sanders and preferred walk-on Chapman McKown — have been practicing with the Sooners at nearby Boone High School this week.

"That was fun just to be able to pull the curtain back for them," Venables said. "Give them exposure to what to expect, get our players to get their arms around them and welcome them. Helping them in their transition."

OU invited all 25 members of the incoming class to participate in the Sooners' bowl prep this past week, according to Venables. Some, he said, did not join in order to maintain eligibility to play in a postseason "all-star game"; eight members of OU's 2023 signing class were selected for the Jan. 3, 2023, Under Armour All-American game.

For Hicks, LeBlanc, Sanders and McKown, the opportunity provided an early introduction to the arena they'll step into with the Sooners in 2023.

"Get them exposure from fundamentals and how we practice, how we prepare, what the bowl experience is like and transitioning relationship-wise with their teammates," Venables said. "I thought it was a cool thing for them to be able to experience. It is more about them and their experience than it was for us as a coaching staff."