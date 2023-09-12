Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Through two games at Oklahoma, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold has found speedy success in limited action.

The former five-star recruit, backing up starter Dillon Gabriel, completed 11 of 11 passes for 114 yards and recorded a passing and rushing touchdown against Arkansas State.

Arnold played situationally in the Sooners' 28-11 win over SMU, rushing for 11 yards on four carries and going one for two on fourth-and-short conversions.

Head coach Brent Venables said Monday that Arnold will not redshirt this season. Readying him to command OU’s offense next season — when Gabriel is likely gone and the Sooners enter the SEC — rather than preserving a year of eligibility appears front of mind.

“I mean, he’s our No. 2 quarterback,” Venables said. “I don't see any reason we would want to redshirt him. We can't afford to. We don't have the depth at that position. So I’d like to continue to bring him along, and what we're doing with him, I don't think that's necessarily indicative of what he can do.

“So, we’ll continue to give him some opportunity when it's the right time and try to get him experience, confidence, comfort, all of those things through getting on the field in meaningful playing time.”

There’s a good chance Arnold sees more action when the Sooners, as 26.5 point favorites, take on Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium (ESPN2).

Injury updates on Gentry Williams, others

Venables said cornerback Gentry Williams will be available against Tulsa, while he’s "hopeful" of Cheetah linebacker Dasan McCullough’s return.

Williams didn’t play the second half against SMU due to an undisclosed injury. The Tulsa Booker T. Washington grad worked back from a cardiac episode during spring practice to become the No. 2 starting cornerback opposite Woodi Washington.

McCullough suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of OU’s season-opening win against Arkansas State. He did not play the rest of the game against the Red Wolves or at all against SMU.

The Indiana transfer’s return against Tulsa would be timely, as Venables said starting Cheetah Justin Harrington is “still banged up” after the SMU game.

Harrington played the second half of that contest with a sleeve-like brace on his left leg and made the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of the win over the Mustangs. He sported an ice pack on his leg when he addressed reporters after the game.

Venables didn’t specify if Harrington would be unavailable against Tulsa, but McCullough would figure to start and take on more snaps if he’s not.

Is Alabama toast after Texas loss?

A Longhorns victory doesn’t necessarily equate to the Crimson Tide’s demise in Brent Venables’ eyes.

The Sooners’ head coach was asked Monday about Texas’ 34-24 win over Alabama on Saturday and how the results for each team affect his future preparations for when OU joins them in the SEC.

"Well, I'm only kind of smirking, because Alabama falling? I'm not sure,” Venables said. “Texas, apparently — I did not see the game — apparently, they played fantastic. You don’t just go into Bryant-Denny Stadium and win and not play pretty dang good, so credit to them for that.”

Venables mixed words slightly as he continued, first referring to Alabama as Nebraska (Ouch!), then Texas when giving his analysis of the Crimson Tide’s hypothetical “falling.”

After correcting himself and laughing together with the assembled media, he expressed confidence in Alabama’s response.

"Those are two really good programs, and Alabama's been the gold standard for a long time," Venables said. "That doesn't mean they're not vulnerable to a great game. ... But I don't think it's indicative of necessarily that Alabama is going to fall off the face of college football either, not that you said that. They'll respond. I'm sure of that.”

Venables knows better than most how difficult it is to tamp down Nick Saban’s teams.

As Clemson defensive coordinator, he helped beat Alabama to win the College Football Playoff final in 2017, after losing to the Crimson Tide in the 2016 championship game.

The Crimson Tide got their revenge in 2018, knocking off the Tigers in the quarterfinals on their way to a championship. Clemson turned around and beat Alabama again in the 2019 CFP title game.

