OU notebook: Brent Venables "not a fan" of opt-outs before bowl game

Handling opt-outs

The college football environment isn’t immune to players choosing to opt-out of their eligibility to begin working toward an NFL career.

There might be some Oklahoma players making that consideration following Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Texas Tech.

What are first-year coach Brent Venables’ thoughts on the situation?

“I’ve been trying to create loyalty to the journey, loyalty to the brand, loyalty to their teammates and the brotherhood. It’s a very real thing. You aren’t going to just do it (snaps fingers) overnight,” he said during a Tuesday news conference. “We’ve had problems with that in the past here at Oklahoma. I’m not a big fan of it for a lot of reasons.

“First and foremost, it’s being committed to something and finishing what you started. At some point in time, that has to mean something — relationships and the opportunity and being thankful for your opportunity. You play your whole career in any sport and there’s always a risk for injury and things of that nature. Just as a man, you do what you say you are going to do no matter what.”

OU officially will learn its bowl destination on Dec. 4.

Coldon making waves

Cornerback C.J. Coldon has a team-high three interceptions for the Sooners this season, including one during last weekend’s win over Oklahoma State.

Coldon earned the Big 12 newcomer of the week award, which is a big accomplishment for the Wyoming transfer who didn’t join the Sooners until last summer.

Venables chronicled Coldon’s recruitment to OU.

“Never asked for anything. He didn’t want me to explain to him how quickly he would become the starter or anything like that. He was thankful to have the opportunity to come,” Venables said. “Everybody I had spoken to spoke highly about him from a standpoint of work ethic, competitiveness, great teammate, things of that nature. Those were some of our initial conversations and first impressions.

“We liked what we saw on tape. We knew we were thin in the secondary. The biggest disappointment was we couldn’t — we were working through some things from the transfer standpoint — when we found out he couldn’t be here for spring ball. That was disappointing, still would have taken him anyway. That put him behind some of the other guys.”

Overcoming drops

Jalil Farooq had multiple dropped passes during the Bedlam contest.

When overcoming a tough game, what goes through the wide receiver’s head?

“Just focused on getting past it. Responding to this game coming. Just getting extra work in, just getting on the JUGS (machine). Just not allowing it to get in my head and continue to make mistakes like that,” Farooq said after Monday’s practice.

Were the drops part of a mental issue?

“Yes sir. I felt like the first drop, I was in my head a lot. I feel like I gave up a touchdown. So I was just in my head. Just gotta get better. Learn and let go,” he said.

Farooq did haul in a 30-yard touchdown pass against the Cowboys to give him three this season.

Special homecoming

Freshman linebacker Kobie McKinzie, a Lubbock native, has seen action in the past two games. On Saturday, he’ll get to play against his hometown university.

“It’s going to be fun. There will be a lot of friends and family there who I haven’t seen in a few months. They haven’t got to see me play. It’s going to be a lot of excitement. I know a lot of guys on that roster. We’re a tight-knit group. It’s going to be fun to see them,” he said.

McKinzie, like most first-year players, is grasping the playbook. It’s limited his playing time, but he understands the need to be patient.

“Everybody knows what they are doing. That’s one thing that’s hard as a young guy. You have to be confident in your skills. You have to be confident in the game plan to go out and do your job,” he said. “I’ve matured a lot in ways that I didn’t think I could and that’s been good for me. Playing defense as a young guy in college, it’s a different ball game. A lot of the guys in that box are very mature and older. When you come in younger at a university like this and playing the guys that you play, you grow up really fast.”

