Oklahoma’s Brent Venables and Tulsa’ Kevin Wilson shared many memories from their days as Sooners coordinators this week, ahead of facing each other for the first time as head coaches on Saturday.

Their first battles, of course, were defense against offense on the OU practice fields as Bob Stoops’ lieutenants for the better part of a decade.

“In the moment, it’s personal, you’re trying to win,” Venables said of practice. “At least that’s the goal. Very competitive. (Wilson’s) a really smart coach and tough guy. … So both of us are very passionate about our craft, and Kevin’s done a great job wherever he’s been.”

Venables and Wilson’s sons were close in age and played sports together. Beyond the profession, the coaches became friends with many of the same people. The two have immense mutual respect for what they’ve accomplished in their careers.

Wilson said if OU had a “bad practice” in spring or preseason, that actually meant his offense had a good day. Strong defense was the standard and Venables was the enforcer.

“We’d get ready to stretch and every group would be there except one group: those linebackers are still meeting and going through how we’re going to stop this play and what we’re going to do on this and what we’re checking here,” Wilson said of Venables’ attention to detail.

“He’s a great coach, a passionate coach. He is, right now, sitting in a room with some players, he’s got a grease board with a thousand lines over it and you can’t see anything, but he is blowing up and stopping plays. That’s what he does, and he does it as well as anybody.”

Wilson, of course, helped OU’s Jason White and Sam Bradford become Heisman Trophy winners before moving on to Indiana. Venables had been impressed with Wilson’s hurry-up offenses dating back to his three seasons at Northwestern and got to see his pioneering firsthand in Norman.

“That was always a feel-good story, you know? David versus Goliath,” Venables said. “Seemed like every time Northwestern was playing, they were taking somebody to the wire or beating one of the blue bloods of college football. So he has a great lineage and great experience. Somebody that was never afraid to try something new.”

“But there was also great detail and precision and a lot of thought that was put into how we do what we do,” Venables said of Wilson’s time at OU, where he maximized the talents of Bradford, Jermaine Gresham and DeMarco Murray. “And just glad they were on our team, and it was a lot of fun to watch that maturation, and in some ways, evolution.”

It’ll be all love when Venables and Wilson share the field at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

“He’s one of my favorite people that I’ve worked with,” Venables said. “A good friend, great dad, and great husband. A dang good football coach. Tulsa’s lucky to have him.”

Why is OU playing Tulsa?

Oklahoma is scheduled to face Tulsa again in 2030 and 2033 in Norman.

Venables didn’t bite on the idea of increased recruiting value for OU derived from playing Tulsa. But he did explain what he sees as the overall benefit of playing the Golden Hurricane.

“We’re playing in-state, so you have a lot of people that love the Sooners have an opportunity to watch us play,” Venables said. “I like the familiarity that the players will have with one another. ... I think it’s great for them and their program. We want to see everybody in the state have some level of success.

“It’s good for the pageantry of college football, playing each other in state, and as they build their program and we’re building ours, I think we all win.”

Jovantae Barnes stays patient

Though Tawee Walker and Marcus Major have gotten most of the snaps at running back so far, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he wants to get Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk more involved moving forward.

Barnes isn’t fretting that he has carried just 15 times for 54 yards through two games.

“I’m just blessed to be out here chasing my dream,” Barnes said. “I just take my opportunity and whenever I get it, I just use it. So I’ve been doing a good job with that and just making sure my teammates are doing what they need to do and make sure I’m on their butt too.

“Tawee and Marcus have been doing amazing and I’m just proud of them and what they’ve been doing.”

Ethan Downs lands award

Defensive end Ethan Downs was one of 22 players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Tuesday.

His charitable efforts include promoting the OU food pantry and service trips to South Africa, Brazil and Miami Gardens, Florida. He was the only Big 12 player named to the team.

“It’s an honor and I wouldn’t be able to receive that with total pride,” Downs said. “So many people have been so supportive and put me in the position to be able to do the deeds.”

Homecoming for Robert Spears-Jennings

Safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who underwent shoulder surgery in April, played his first snaps of 2023 against SMU after sitting out OU’s season opener.

The Broken Arrow High School grad said he’s happy to be healthy for his return to the Tulsa area on Saturday. He’ll have around 15 family members present and knows several TU players.