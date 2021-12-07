OU Notebook: Bob Stoops' journey to Hall of Fame ushered by mentorship early in his career

“There are many uncontrollables and things that are outside our control,” said Fields, who was nominated for the Campbell Trophy in Las Vegas. “So we just got to focus on our response. I think that’s just being committed to the University of Oklahoma. That’s not specific to one coach or specific to the university.”

Stoops is going to lead the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl contest against Oregon.

“We going to get things sorted out,” Fields said. “Having Coach Stoops, a Hall of Fame coach, who you can call at any moment, he’s been an incredible resource for us. We’ve just banded together. This made us closer. Guys are that much more prideful and just playing our last one together.”

Returning home

Aggies Today, which covers Texas A&M, reported on Tuesday night that Jerry Schmidt will return to Norman as the Director of Sports Performance.

Schmidt handled the program’s strength-and-conditioning role from 1999-2017 before leaving for College Station.

Schmidt, after leaving for A&M, reflected on his time at OU during a Tulsa World interview. He mentioned the 1999 season when Stoops took over.