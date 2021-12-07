OU Notebook: Bob Stoops' journey to Hall of Fame ushered by mentorship early in his career

Stoops gets his day
Bob Stoops has mentored plenty of coaches in the college football profession.
On Tuesday, before giving a keynote address at the College Football Hall of Fame dinner in Las Vegas, he spoke about some of the coaches who helped a young Bob Stoops get to where he’s at today.
“On the (Iowa) staff when I was a young graduate assistant were Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder,” Stoops said. “Bill Brazier, our defensive coordinator, is as great a coach as there’s ever been.
“I was lucky. All those guys are dear friends of mine and are like family to me. I came up as a grad assistant, under the very best coaches there is, and they had an effect on me. I’m lucky and blessed that they influenced me the way they did ... I thank the University of Oklahoma and the leadership there. They gave me the opportunity to be the head coach there for 18 years.”
Stoops became the sixth OU football coach to be inducted into the Hall. There are 22 former OU players also among the prestigious group.
Adjusting to change
Pat Fields was asked about Oklahoma’s change in direction at the head coach spot.
“There are many uncontrollables and things that are outside our control,” said Fields, who was nominated for the Campbell Trophy in Las Vegas. “So we just got to focus on our response. I think that’s just being committed to the University of Oklahoma. That’s not specific to one coach or specific to the university.”
Stoops is going to lead the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl contest against Oregon.
“We going to get things sorted out,” Fields said. “Having Coach Stoops, a Hall of Fame coach, who you can call at any moment, he’s been an incredible resource for us. We’ve just banded together. This made us closer. Guys are that much more prideful and just playing our last one together.”
Returning home
Aggies Today, which covers Texas A&M, reported on Tuesday night that Jerry Schmidt will return to Norman as the Director of Sports Performance.
Schmidt handled the program’s strength-and-conditioning role from 1999-2017 before leaving for College Station.
Schmidt, after leaving for A&M, reflected on his time at OU during a Tulsa World interview. He mentioned the 1999 season when Stoops took over.
“The challenge,” Schmidt said. “I enjoy putting teams together. I enjoy getting into a program and starting it from the ground up and getting people to buy into what you’re doing.”
He’ll have the same work for him this year under first-year coach Brent Venables, who was an OU assistant from 1999-2011.
Opting out
Perrion Winfrey, an anchor on the Sooners’ defensive line, announced via social media that he was declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
"I want to thank my coaching staff for not only pushing me in every way possible to be a great football player, but also pushing me to be a great man," Winfrey wrote. "Thank you to Coach (Lincoln) Riley for taking a chance on me. Thank you (defensive coordinator Alex) Grinch for all the lessons on how to deal with life's everyday adversities. The whole staff believed in me from day one, and I know the future is bright for this prestigious university."
Winfrey’s departure comes one day after OU’s Nik Bonitto decided to shift focus on his pro football career.
On the call
The Alamo Bowl between OU and Oregon will be played at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The ESPN game will have Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) on the call for ESPN.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World