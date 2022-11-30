OU notebook: Board of Regents approves architect selection for new football operations facility

Facility project advances

The OU Board of Regents approved architect selection for the university’s upcoming football operations facility project Wednesday afternoon in Norman, the latest step toward the construction of a “new state-of-the-art” facility to house the Sooners’ football program.

Part of OU’s Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvement Project, the new facility will be located adjacent to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Athletic director Joe Castiglione said the facility will include updated facilities for strength and condition, recovery, nutrition, sports medicine and dining as well as meeting spaces, coaches’ offices and practice sites with “synergy amongst the indoor and the outdoor practice fields.”

Wednesday's approval arrived less than five years after Switzer Center, the football program’s current home, was formally dedicated in May 2018.

“What we’re trying to consider is the ever-evolving world of athletics. It’s not trying to build something like everybody else at that moment," Castiglione said following the Board of Regents’ meeting. "It’s what the program is going to need going forward. Obviously we have a great setup at the moment, but things are changing. And there’s even been legislation that evolved in the area of nutrition.

“It’s different and putting all of us in a position to think differently and think ahead. We’re always of a proactive mindset. That’s what we’re doing with this."

No formal timetable has been set for the project’s completion.

“It's moving at a rapid pace,” Castiglione said. “Getting the architect on board is a key element to finalizing not only the timetable will be, but defining the actual scope of the project. Once you do that, there’s the ultimate cost. We've done some very, very preliminary work to understand what that might be. Having this architect is the big first step, if you will, to be able to determine and define all of that.”

The Switzer Center in the south end zone of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be used to serve other OU athletic programs in the future, Castiglione said. He also expects upcoming facility projects on campus, including updates to the west side of the football stadium and upgrades related to the Sooners’ basketball, tennis, baseball and gymnastics programs and their facilities.

All of those projects will be privately funded.

“It’s a pretty big renaissance going on at the moment at the University of Oklahoma,” Castiglione said. “Some of these have been in the queue for a while. They were and then the pandemic happened. Obviously, it’s greater challenges. But now we’re getting them back on track.”

“There’s not a sport out there that won’t have had some type of attention to their facility or just had something done to their facility in the last year or two,” he continued.

Eaton to the portal

Junior defensive back Joshua Eaton is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Wednesday from Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

“I will always be a Sooner at heart!” Eaton wrote in a statement. “At this point in my life it’s time for me to move to the next chapter of my football career and make the right decision for myself.”

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound defensive back appeared in four games for the Sooners this fall. For his OU career, Eaton played in 19 games and tallied seven total tackles over three seasons. Assuming a redshirt designation for 2022, Eaton will leave Norman with three years of eligibility remaining.

Eaton was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2022. He follows wide receiver Theo Wease and safety Jordan Mukes of the Sooners to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it formally opens next week.

Gray, Morris to Senior Bowl

Sooners Eric Gray and Wanya Morris — the pair of former Tennessee transfers at OU — have each accepted invitations to the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Gray, a running back, will head to the scouting event in Mobile, Alabama, following a career-year in his second season with the Sooners. He paced the Big 12 with 6.4 yards per carry and amassed 1,364 total rushing yards during the regular season, ninth-most all-time in program history.

Morris played in nine games primarily at right tackle as one of OU’s starting offensive lineman this fall. He has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons.

Neither player has formally announced their plans for the Sooners’ December bowl game. The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Orange Bowl HOF

Dewey Selmon, the two-time All-American defensive lineman at OU from 1972-75, was announced as one of three inductees to the Orange Bowl’s 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

Selmon, along with fellow inductees Bernard Clark Jr. (Miami) and Grant Wistrom (Nebraska), will be honored at the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon on Dec. 29 in Miami and featured later in an on-field ceremony at the 2022 Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World