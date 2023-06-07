Another curious pitching decision boosts OU

Peculiar pitching strategies from opposing coaches have become a theme across Oklahoma’s run through the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

The latest came Wednesday night in the fourth inning of the top-seeded Sooners’ 5-0 victory over No. 3 Florida State in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series.

The contest sat level at 0-0 when Seminoles coach Lonni Alameda pulled starter Mack Leonard after three-plus scoreless innings with no outs and a runner on first base. Among the bullpen options available to Alameda at that point: three-time All-American Kathryn Sandercock (28-3, 1.43 ERA), senior right-hander Ali DuBois and freshman lefty Makenna Reid.

Florida State’s 15th-year coach went with Reid and the Sooners pounced on the first-year pitcher, cracking the stalemate with three runs in the inning on RBI from Kinzie Hansen, Alyssa Brito and Alynah Torres.

All told, Reid allowed three hits to the six batters she faced in her inning of work and was charged with two runs — the first of OU’s three runs went to Leonard — before exiting.

Afterward, Alameda explained her decision to throw Reid over Sandercock into the decisive situation.

“Definitely sticking to the plan we had all year,” she said. “I think they're a really good team at making adjustments. Needed to see what we had from our other pitchers, too. Once they got the lead, there was no reason to. Now we've got Game 2.”

The Game 1 win marks the second time in three games that OU (60-1) has avoided an available All-American pitcher. Tennessee did not throw All-American right-hander Ashley Rogers in the Sooners’ 9-0 win over the Volunteers on June 3.

Bahl stays unscathed

Smothering the Seminoles with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout, OU’s Jordy Bahl improved her scoreless innings streak at the WCWS to 21 2/3 innings.

Entering Thursday’s Game 2, Bahl sits 10th on the all-time WCWS scoreless innings streak list:

With three starts in four games, Bahl (22-1) has collected each of OU's four winning decisions at the 2023 WCWS as a direct beneficiary of the tournament’s every-other-day format introduced in 2022.

“What is really beautiful about this tournament is that you get days off,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “That really helps pitchers a ton. We have just a group of people working on our players, whether it's ice baths or massages and so forth. I mean, they have hands all over them trying to help them recover quickly. So that makes a big difference.”

Weather delays

Lighting in the area around USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium forced a late start, a game stoppage, two stadium evacuations and 107 total minutes of delays Wednesday night.

How did the Sooners spend the downtime?

“We've been playing some brain games with each other, trying to guess words and stuff,” said senior catcher Kinzie Hansen. “We were doing that. We were playing some music. Dancing some more. That's pretty much it. It was pretty fun.”

Even Gasso got in on the fun:

Playing for 6th national title this decade. Three straight. 51-game winning streak. Dancing in the dugout. Pray for Danny Kanell. pic.twitter.com/t150gyqNUb — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 8, 2023

While her teammates and head coach passed the time, Bahl — who threw a 1-2-3 first inning before the 43-minute stoppage in play — experienced the break a bit differently.

“I was doing a lot of pacing, trying to stay mentally locked in,” Bahl said. “When are we going to start playing? Are they going to cancel? I was very worried about what was going to happen.”

Jennings’ RBI record

Tiare Jennings’ sixth inning RBI single secured the Sooners’ junior second baseman a place in the NCAA record books.

With her sixth RBI at the championship event in 2023, Jennings tallied her 29th career WCWS RBI and passed former Sooner Jocelyn Alo (28 RBI from 2018-22) for sole possession of the all-time WCWS record for runs batted in.

Between Jennings, Alo and former OU infielder Shay Knighten (19 RBI from 2016-19), the Sooners claim three of the top five RBI leaders in WCWS history.

Defensive miscues

OU waited until the championship series to commit its first errors of the 2023 WCWS.

Through Alyssa Brito’s third inning error at third base and Jordy Bahl’s bobble in the fourth, the Sooners’ flawless defensive run in Oklahoma City came to a close. OU wasn’t burned for either miscue as Bahl successfully navigated jams in both the third and fourth innings.

Wednesday’s pair of errors marked only the Sooners’ fifth multi-error game of 2023. OU has not committed more than two errors in a game this spring.

February 9: Liberty

April 1: Texas

April 30: Kansas

May 26: Clemson

June 7: Florida State

The Sooners entered the day with the nation’s top fielding percentage of .988, the highest of any OU defense in Gasso’s 29 seasons in Norman.

Mudge’s web gem

In a moment that possessed shades of Jayda Coleman’s memorable catch in the 2022 championship series, Florida State left fielder Kaley Mudge provided the highlight play of Game 1 pulling back Haley Lee’s potential game-winning home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Lee, still hitless in the WCWS, appeared to have sealed the Sooners a run-rule victory when she launched a first-pitch fastball to deep left field before the Seminoles’ senior outfielder climbed the outfield wall to execute the jaw-dropping robbery.

In a losing effort, Mudge’s web gem marked a silver lining for Florida State.

“Grateful their fence is short,” Mudge said afterward. “I was able to get up a little bit on that fence. It's a moment I dream of regardless of the score.”

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

