





Getting acquainted

It didn’t take long for Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony to become a fan of five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

“We got together like the first or second week we got here and I really saw like, this kid’s arm is amazing. And he can run very well. I didn’t know he could move like that,” Anthony said following Monday’s practice. “Just seeing him develop as a quarterback, just identify blitzes and stuff like that. It was really cool to see that because I came up with J.J. McCarthy at Michigan and he was a 5-star, he was highly recruited. And I just look at him like the same. He’s going to be great.”

Anthony also appreciates the relationship that Arnold is developing with veteran starter Dillon Gabriel.

“I see Jackson picking up on stuff that Dillon does. And I don’t really see like a clash or nothing like that. So that’s what it’s really about,” Anthony said. “Bringing this offense together because they’re both going to be contributors because they’re both great quarterbacks. So I mean, competition is a good thing just like we have everywhere on the field.”

Walk-on status gone

Gavin Freeman’s first touch as a college football player resulted in a 46-yard rushing touchdown against UTEP last season.

The OC Heritage Hall wide receiver would make an impact as a key reserve during his freshman season and, for his efforts, was awarded a scholarship during the past off-season.

“It was cool. The best part was all my teammates, they was lifting me, congratulating me every time,” Freeman said. “They’ve been on my side this whole time. And just like seeing my teammates surround me, when I got put on scholarship, was the best feeling ever. Because they’ve got my back and I’ve got their back.”

Freeman admitted It is “crazy” to see how far he’s come. Exactly one year ago, he mentioned, he was eating fruit snacks at a high-school track meet.

Has anything changed now that he is on scholarship?

“Nothing on my mindset really changes. I just want to get after it every day and prove that I’m the best I can be and keep getting better every day,” Freeman said. “But mindset definitely doesn’t change. I still have to keep a chip on my shoulder, because I just want to get better.”

Ready for big year

Jordan Kelley, a Union High School graduate, is entering his sixth season on the OU campus.

Did he know all the time that he would return to college – bypassing an NFL dream – following the 2022 season?

“No doubt, no doubt,” he said with a slight grin. “I didn’t make enough plays.”

Kelley finished with 24 tackles last year, which was more than the 10 he’d totaled in previous seasons. He played in all 13 games last season (including three starts) and included 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

He’s anxious for his final year in Norman.

“I feel a lot more comfortable. A lot of the guys that were here last year feel a lot more comfortable.

“Being a returner, you’re able to help out the other guys whose first year is here and getting all these plays thrown at them. Us being experienced, we’re able to help them out, and everybody’s learning that much faster.”