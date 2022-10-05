OU Notebook: Ahead of OU-Texas, quarterback uncertainty remains on both sides of Red River

QB uncertainty on both sides

For the 118th time, the Sooners and Longhorns will meet on a football field Saturday morning — that much is certain.

Less clear? Who will start under center for either team when Oklahoma and Texas kick off at 11 a.m. inside the Cotton Bowl.

Brent Venables offered few details on the status of quarterback Dillon Gabriel during his press conference Tuesday morning in Norman, three days after the fourth-year passer entered concussion protocol following a hit to the head at TCU.

Junior Davis Beville replaced Gabriel in the 55-24 loss to the Horned Frogs and is the presumed Sooners starter if Gabriel is unavailable in Dallas, though Venables added that General Booty and Nick Evers would also receive practice reps this week.

On the other side of the Red River, the wait for the anticipated return of Quinn Ewers continues.

The freshman quarterback has not played since suffering a shoulder injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Sophomore Hudson Card has carried Texas to a 2-1 record in three starts since with six touchdowns to one interception over that span. While multiple reports have hinted toward a return for Ewers against the Sooners in Week 6, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has remained tight-lipped.

“We’re healthier than we’ve ever been since the start of the season," the second-year head coach told reporters Monday. "That’s a positive. We’ll see how the week goes.”

In Norman, that uncertainty isn’t impacting the Sooners’ preparation. Venables’ doubts OU’s fluid situation is factoring much into the game planning in Austin, either.

“My guess is that it won’t affect either side,” Venables said. “I know it won’t for us. They’re gonna run their system. They have tremendous football players and quarterbacks that have played really well. We haven’t seen anything dramatically different from them from them.”

Within the Sooners’ secondary, the message is the same.

“We're preparing for both quarterbacks to play,” said cornerback Woodi Washington. “We don't know exactly which one is going to be out there. We just have to go out there with a mindset to attack.”

Rare underdogs

The Sooners head to Dallas in the unfamiliar position of the underdog against Texas.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Longhorns stood as 6.5-point favorites for Saturday’s meeting with OU, per VegasInsider.

It marks the first time since 2009 and only the fourth in 21 meetings between the schools that Texas enters the Red River Showdown as the betting favorite. The Sooners have not come into the matchup as a bigger underdog since 1998, the last time both schools met as unranked teams.

Within the Sooners’ defense, different players hold differing viewpoints on OU’s status this weekend.

“Definitely,” Washington said when asked if he’s more comfortable as an underdog. “Just having that edge on every play. If we go play our A game, I don't feel like anybody can beat us in the country. If we just go out and do that, then we'll play a great game.”

How abut safety Justin Harrington? Is his mindset any different?

“No — we're going to take that same approach that we take every game. We just have to go out, prepare and make sure we know our assignments. I think we'll do a good job of that. This week, we have to keep on going.”

And linebacker DaShaun White?

“It can work for some people,” he said of employing an underdog mentality. “Even if everyone was saying we’re the best team in the world, we just took two losses. We have our own nasty feelings we want to get off our shoulders.”

Barnes ready for more

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes reached a trio of career highs with 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 as one of the Sooners' few bright spots at TCU.

"Just one step closer to what I always dreamed of since I was 3 years old," Barnes said of the breakout performance. "Just really getting the ball and getting more carries, it was truly a blessing. It’s something I feel like I worked hard for ever since I came in in January. Something I feel like I deserved."

With redshirt junior Marcus Major's status for Texas uncertain, Barnes could have another load of carries waiting for him in Dallas.

Harrington and Harmon

Sooners' safety Damond Harmon was carted off on a stretcher with an apparent neck/back injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's loss in Fort Worth. Minutes after the game's conclusion, Harrington was among the first to check in on his fellow defensive back.

"I talked to him right after the game," Harrington said. "I gave him a call to make sure he was all right. He’s OK. Definitely pray for him."

Harmon, who Venables said has a history of back issues, returned negative scans and returned to Norman Saturday. No further updates on the sophomore have been released.

In the back end of the Sooners' defense, Harrington and Harmon share a bond with common roots.

"Our relationship is very close," Harrington said. "We’re from (Virginia) and Raleigh (North Carolina). Before we got here we kind of had a relationship. So that kind of hurt for him to go down. But he’s a strong guy. Big faith and big heart guy, so I don’t have any second-guessing on him coming back speedy and ready to play."

