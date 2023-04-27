The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with nearly a dozen and a half former Oklahoma Sooners looking to find a home at the next level this weekend.

Offensive tackle Anton Harrison, the No. 7 overall prospect at his position per ESPN's Top 350, is expected to be the first OU player selected, widely projected as a first or second round draft pick. Any selection before the 63rd overall pick would make Harrison the highest drafted Sooners offensive lineman since Creed Humphrey in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Other former OU talents to keep a watch on this weekend: Wide receiver Marvin Mims, the No. 9 pass catcher in the ESPN rankings. Running back Eric Gray, projected as a fourth round selection by NFL Network's Lance Zierlein. Offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond both enter the weekend projected as Day 3 picks.

To date, OU has 409 all-time NFL Draft selections, more than only three other programs nationally. That number will grow again this week. Follow along here for updates on the Sooners headed to pros as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds this weekend:

