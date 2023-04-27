The 2023 NFL Draft began Thursday night with nearly a dozen and a half former Oklahoma Sooners looking to find a home at the next level this weekend.

Entering Thursday, OU boasted 409 all-time NFL Draft selections, more than only three other programs nationally. That number will grow again this week. Follow along here for updates on the Sooners headed to pros as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds this weekend:

Round 1 - Thursday, April 27

10:55 p.m. — Anton Harrison's late first round selection marked the end of OU's activity Thursday night.

With Harrison off the board, fellow OU tackle Wanya Morris moved to ESPN's sixth-ranked available offensive tackle. In those same rankings, Marvin Mims enters Friday as the No. 5 available wide receiver with defensive tackle Jalen Redmond rated as the eighth-best available player at his position.

Rounds 2 and 3 begin at 6 p.m. Friday night.

10:27 p.m. — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick in Thursday’s first round, marking the first OU player off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., appeared in 34 games and made 24 starts (23 at left tackle) for the Sooners in three seasons from 2020-22. He heads to the NFL after earning an All-Big 12 first team selection in his final season in Norman.

Harrison is the first OU player selected in the first round since CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were picked 17th and 23rd overall, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Prior to Thursday, the last Sooners offensive lineman taken in the first round was Lane Johnson, who went No. 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Only 11 times since the turn of the century have the Sooners gone without a first round draft pick dating back to Stockar McDougle’s 20th overall selection by the Detroit Lions in 2000.

Years without an OU player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

2022

2021

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2009

2008

2001

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 28

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft start at 6 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.

Round 4-7 - Saturday, April 29

Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City.