For the 15th consecutive spring dating back to 2008, Oklahoma claimed at least four NFL Draft selections over the weekend with offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, wide receiver Marvin Mims, running back Eric Gray and tight end Brayden Willis all finding landing spots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While those five key contributors from the Sooners' offense in 2022 came off the board between Rounds 1-7, not a single OU defender earned a draft selection. The 2023 NFL Draft now marks only the fourth year that the Sooners have gone with a defensive draft pick (1969, 1995, 2019) since the 1967 NFL-AFL merger.

The Sooners' latest group of draftees brings OU's count to 413 selections all-time, fourth-most of any program in the country. Here's how it unfolded for the Sooners on draft weekend in Kansas City:

Round 1 - Thursday, April 27

10:27 p.m. — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick in Thursday’s first round as the first OU player off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., appeared in 34 games and made 24 starts (23 at left tackle) for the Sooners in three seasons from 2020-22. He heads to the NFL after earning an All-Big 12 first team selection in his final season in Norman.

Harrison is the first OU player selected in the first round since CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were picked 17th and 23rd overall, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Prior to Thursday's first round, the last Sooners offensive lineman taken in the first round was Lane Johnson, who went No. 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Only 11 times since the turn of the century have the Sooners gone without a first round draft pick dating back to Stockar McDougle’s 20th overall selection by the Detroit Lions in 2000.

Years without an OU player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

2022

2021

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2009

2008

2001

Harrison's late first round selection marked the end of OU's activity Thursday night.

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 28

8:31 p.m. — Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims became the second Sooner to come off the draft board when the Denver Broncos selected him at No. 63 overall with the last pick of Friday night's second round.

Mims appeared in 37 games across three seasons at OU and led the Sooners in receiving yards in every year he spent in Norman. For his career, Mims hauled in 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. He closed his time at OU third all-time among Sooner pass catchers with 19 receptions of 40 yards or more.

Chosen with the No. 63 overall pick, Mims is the highest drafted OU wide receiver since CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

9:51 p.m. — The Kansas City Chiefs took former Sooners offensive tackle Wanya Morris with the 92nd overall pick in the third round Friday night.

Morris, who transferred to OU from Tennessee after the 2020 season, appeared in 15 games and made eight starts up front in two seasons with the Sooners. He joins former OU offensive lineman Creed Humphrey with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Following Anton Harrison's selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 27 Thursday night, Morris represents OU's 11th offensive line draft pick since 2013, most of any position in that time span.

Round 4-7 - Saturday, April 29

2:21 p.m. — The New York Giants selected former Sooners running back Eric Gray with the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round, kicking off OU's draft activity on Day 3.

Gray is the first Sooners running back selected in the NFL Draft since Rhamondre Stevenson was taken by the New England Patriots in the fourth round in 2021. The fifth-round selection of the former Tennessee transfer also cements 2023 as the 15th consecutive draft in which OU has had at least four players drafted dating back 2008.

Gray turned in a career campaign in his final season with the Sooners in 2022.

With 213 carries, 1,366 that ranked second in the Big 12 and 11 rushing scores, Gray set career highs in each category and finished with the ninth-best single-season rushing yards tally in program history.

5:36 — Brayden Willis found a late landing spot when the San Francisco 49ers selected the former OU tight end with the 247th overall pick in the final round Saturday.

Willis, a skilled blocker over the course of his college career, returned to Norman in 2022 to prove his pass catching ability and did so hauling 39 yards catches for 514 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season — all career highs.

Willis is the first Sooners tight end selected in the NFL Draft since Mark Andrews went in the third round in 2018 and represents only the third since 2015 (Andrews, Blake Bell).