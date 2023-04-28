The 2023 NFL Draft began Thursday night with nearly a dozen and a half former Oklahoma Sooners looking to find a home at the next level this weekend.

Entering Thursday, OU boasted 409 all-time NFL Draft selections, more than only three other programs nationally. That number will grow again this week. Follow along here for updates on the Sooners headed to pros as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds this weekend:

Round 1 - Thursday, April 27

10:27 p.m. — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Sooners offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 27th pick in Thursday’s first round, marking the first OU player off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Harrison, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman from Washington, D.C., appeared in 34 games and made 24 starts (23 at left tackle) for the Sooners in three seasons from 2020-22. He heads to the NFL after earning an All-Big 12 first team selection in his final season in Norman.

Harrison is the first OU player selected in the first round since CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were picked 17th and 23rd overall, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft. Prior to Thursday, the last Sooners offensive lineman taken in the first round was Lane Johnson, who went No. 4 to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Only 11 times since the turn of the century have the Sooners gone without a first round draft pick dating back to Stockar McDougle’s 20th overall selection by the Detroit Lions in 2000.

Years without an OU player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

2022

2021

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2009

2008

2001

10:55 p.m. — Anton Harrison's late first round selection marked the end of OU's activity Thursday night.

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 28

8:31 p.m. — Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims became the second Sooner to come off the draft board when the Denver Broncos selected him at No. 63 overall with the last pick of the second round Friday night.

Mims appeared in 37 games across three seasons at OU and led the Sooners in receiving yards in every year he spent in Norman. For his career, Mims hauled in 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. He closed his time at OU third all-time among Sooner pass catchers with 19 receptions of 40 yards or more.

Choesen with the No. 63 overall pick, Mims is the highest drafted OU wide receiver since CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 4-7 - Saturday, April 29

Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City.