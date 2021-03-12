OU-Nebraska football game officially on following report that Huskers sought way out

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos confirmed Friday afternoon the Huskers' desire to keep their football date at Oklahoma next Sept. 18, after a report suggested Nebraska was exploring opting out of that long-awaited road trip.
"Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall," Moos said in a statement. "That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.
"Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time."
OU and Nebraska are scheduled to play in Norman Sept. 18 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game of the Century” that was played between top-ranked Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.
As McMurphy's report circulated across social media Friday morning, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement announcing the expectation for the game to be played.
“The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of the most unique traditional rivalries in college football,” Castiglione stated. “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases.
“The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promised to be a special weekend.
“We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”
Lincoln Riley, during OU Pro Day interviews, was asked about the scheduled game against Nebraska.
"I’ll stick with Joe Castiglione’s statement and reiterate that we fully expect and intend on playing that game," Riley said. "Obviously we all know the history behind that game. There was a whole lot put into playing it. We can’t wait to play it in September."
The schools announced a two-game contract in 2012. Nebraska would visit OU in 2021 and the Sooners playing at Nebraska on Sept. 17, 2022.
The schools played annually from 1928 to 1997. The former conference rivals last played in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game, with the Sooners winning 20-13.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 45-38-3.