OU-Nebraska football game officially on following report that Huskers sought way out

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos confirmed Friday afternoon the Huskers' desire to keep their football date at Oklahoma next Sept. 18, after a report suggested Nebraska was exploring opting out of that long-awaited road trip.

"Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall," Moos said in a statement. "That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.

"Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time."

OU and Nebraska are scheduled to play in Norman Sept. 18 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 “Game of the Century” that was played between top-ranked Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma.

As McMurphy's report circulated across social media Friday morning, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement announcing the expectation for the game to be played.