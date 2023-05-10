Top-ranked Oklahoma saturated the All-Big 12 awards announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Jayda Coleman was named the league’s player of the year, Jordy Bahl repeated as the pitcher of the year and Grace Lyons captured the defensive player of the year for the third consecutive season.

Patty Gasso joined Baylor’s Glenn Moore as co-coach of the year.

All awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players.

OU also had seven first-team selections, while Oklahoma State owned two honorees.

The Sooners’ first-team picks included Bahl, Coleman and Lyons as well as Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Nicole May and Haley Lee. Bahl, Coleman and Jennings were unanimous selections. It’s the most by one school since the league went to the current 12-player format in 2013.

OSU’s Rachel Becker and Kelly Maxwell (unanimous) represented their school.

Coleman, a center fielder, has a .439 batting average and her on-base percentage is .566, which ranks seventh nationally.

It’s the first time in Big 12 history that one school has captured the top award in four straight seasons. The previous winners were Jocelyn Alo (2021 and 2022) and Sydney Romero (2019).

Bahl was 7-0 in Big 12 play and only gave up four runs in 18 league games. She joins OU’s Paige Parker and Texas’ Cat Osterman to be named the conference’s pitcher of the year in their freshman and sophomore seasons.

Lyons has been outstanding at shortstop during her career. She only has three errors this season and anchors an OU defense that leads the nation with a .988 fielding percentage.

Gasso has led the team to a 49-1 record including a current 40-game winning streak. That is just seven games shy of tying the record of 47 by Arizona’s 1996-1997 teams.

OSU’s Katelynn Carwile and Chyenne Factor were second-team selections, while the Cowgirls were represented by Kyra Aycock and Micaela Wark on the all-freshman team.