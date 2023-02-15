NORMAN — Oklahoma has positioned itself well for the last sprint to the Big 12’s regular-season finish.

The No. 15 Sooners overwhelmed visiting Texas Tech to notch an 84-57 win inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU (21-4, 11-3 Big 12) moves into a first-place tie with Texas atop the league standings. The rivals have four games remaining including a Feb. 25 showdown in Norman.

Aubrey Joens, a transfer from Iowa State, had her best offensive game. The junior guard connected on five 3-pointers to fuel her to a season-high 23 points.

Joens also added 11 rebounds to complete her second double-double this season. She had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a Nov. 30 win over Northwestern State.

The Sooners have won five consecutive games and now have reached 21 victories faster than all but two teams (2001-02 and 2008-09) in school history. Those programs advanced to the Final Four in their respective seasons.

Fans were barely settled in their seats when the Sooners opened the game with 12 straight points. It sparked a 26-13 lead after the first quarter and a 40-22 advantage at intermission.

Seven of Oklahoma’s first 11 made shots were 3-pointers.

The Lady Raiders never got closer than 16 points in the second half as the Sooners coasted to the win.

The Sooners now look to hold serve heading into the Texas game. The Horns gained a 78-58 win over OU in Austin earlier this season.

Liz Scott finished with 13 points for OU. Madi Williams (12) and Nevaeh Tot (11) also scored in double figures.

Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9) was led by Bailey Maupin’s 15 points.

The Sooners will play at Kansas on Sunday. Tipoff is 2 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.