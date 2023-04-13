Oklahoma’s continues to leave a strong mark in the men’s gymnastics world.

The Sooners have finished either first or second in the NCAA Championships in 19 of the past 21 seasons. On Friday, it will continue to strive toward continuing its tradition when the 2023 event begins at Penn State.

“These guys have been absolutely the best when they go to the championships,” Oklahoma coach Mark Williams said. “My team is well prepared. We’re going to give our best shot.”

OU holds the No. 2 national seed at the NCAA Championships. The Sooners will take part in the evening qualifying session alongside No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 10 California and No. 11 Springfield.

The afternoon qualifier includes No. 1 Stanford, No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 8 Air Force, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 Army.

The NCAA finals, which includes the top three qualifying teams from each session, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fifth-year seniors Vitaliy Guimaraes and Spencer Goodell are participating in their fourth national championship event. What is their message to the younger gymnasts?

“We’ve just been doing a lot of repetitions, refining and polishing our skills to do everything we can to just be in the best possible position,” Guimaraes said. “We tell the younger guys to trust themselves and know you’ve done all the numbers, you’ve done all the gymnastics … trust themselves and just leave it all on the floor.”

Added Goodell: “When I was younger and remembering the first experience I had, I kind of let it rattle me a little bit. It’s a big stage with bright lights. You’re on a podium. And a lot of those younger guys haven’t been there. I remember telling myself afterwards that I wished I would have enjoyed it more … enjoy the experience.”

Freshman Ignacio Yockers, who is making his NCAA Championships debut, is thankful for the leadership.

“It’s definitely reassuring knowing that there’s so many people around me who have don’t this before and they’re just going into it like a regular competition.”

Stanford is considered the prohibitive favorite, but the Sooners have plenty of history of their own. They’ve won nine national titles under Williams, including a four-year string between 2015-18.

“You want to represent Oklahoma because of the tradition we have here,” Goodell said. “There’s no place to show that tradition than on the biggest stage in the country. It’s definitely kind of a big task and a big job for us to go out and perform.

“It’s a very cool opportunity that not very many people get to do. They don’t get to go and compete for a team that is constantly pushing for a national championship.”