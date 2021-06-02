OU men's golf falls in national title match

The Waves needed a huge rally on the final day of qualifying to go from outside the cut line to the No. 3 seed in match play. The Waves rolled into the title match, beating Florida State in the quarterfinals and powerhouse Oklahoma State in the semifinals.

Oklahoma edged Illinois, then closed out Arizona State 3-2 in the semifinals on Tuesday. OU, the only program to make each of the last five NCAA Tournament match plays, was seeking a title to go with its 1989 and 2017 championships.

Pepperdine jumped out to a quick early lead in the title match, leading in three matches.

The Sooners earned the first point in a back-and-forth match.

Brightwell rallied from an early deficit to tie with consecutive birdies and went 1-up with a kick-in birdie on the 390-yard par-4 10th. Menante tied it with consecutive holes, Brightwell answered with two straight birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to go back 1 up, then closed it out by getting up and down short of No. 18.

One match for the Sooners, but the Waves were leading the other four.

Joe Highsmith started strong and never stopped rolling against Garett Reband.