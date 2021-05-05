OU men's basketball
- Updated
A Norman police detective, in a request to do the searches, stated that the alleged victim said Bridges pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him during the robbery. The victim also said he was also beaten.
- Updated
Sooners' defensive starter has eye-opening takeaway from his two years on Division I Football Oversight Committee: “These people are really on our side”
- Updated
The Oklahoma running back, who has played only one season, and teammate Trejan Bridges didn’t participate in last weekend’s spring football game.
- Updated
Ethan Chargois (SMU/Union High School), Jordan Goldwire (Duke), Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington) and his brother Jacob Groves (EWU) will play for the Sooners next season.
- Updated
If you're going to forecast an NFL draft a year in advance, it makes sense to put Oklahoma's returning quarterback at the top
- Updated
The center was the No. 63 overall pick and the first OU player selected in this year’s cycle.
- Updated
Carthage (Texas) linebacker Kip Lewis also announced his pledge to join the Sooners. OU now holds nine members in its 2022 recruiting class.
- Updated
The Sooners had a beautiful Sunday opportunity: a chance to score its first three-game conference sweep of OSU since 2000.
- Updated
Joining Humphrey's selection in the 2021 NFL draft was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (second round to Chicago Bears) and OU's Ronnie Perkins (third round to New England Patriots).
- Updated
He was selected by the Seattle Seahwaks in the fourth round as the 137th overall selection.