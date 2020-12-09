OU men's basketball: Unbeaten Xavier's 3-point onslaught downs visiting Sooners

CINCINNATI — Xavier connected on a school-record 19 3-pointers, which proved too much for Oklahoma as the Musketeers gathered a 99-77 victory on Wednesday night.

It was the first loss in three games for the Sooners, who were playing in a Big 12/Big East Battle.

“Not a lot of positives can come out of this other that we can learn a lot,” OU coach Lon Kruger said after the loss. “Xavier was much more physical and tougher to the ball, all things that we have to work a lot on. I think this game will drive this home to us even more.”

Xavier (7-0) used a 12-4 run heading into intermission to break away from the visitors. The Musketeers enjoyed a 48-39 lead at halftime. OU wouldn’t get within single digits in the second half.

Xavier was 19-of-32 (59.4%) from the 3-point arc with six players connecting on treys. Nate Johnson made seven 3-pointers while Zach Freemantle and Paul Scruggs added four apiece.

“They were hot. They shot the ball better,” Kruger said. “But when you aren’t doing much to disrupt them, their confidence grows. I think we contributed a lot to their shooting the ball well. We have to be a lot more disruptive, a lot more aggressive in getting to their shooters. This video, this tape of the game, will reinforce a lot of that.”