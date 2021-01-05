OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson, Big 12 player of the week, returns to hometown to face No. 2 Baylor

Gibson expects to have some friends and family at the Baylor game, but he says he is going to treat is as a regular game.

“There’s always a little extra excitement when you go back near home,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He’s handled everything really well. His experience will help him do what he does every day. He’s not going to go in there thinking he has to do anything differently. He’s got to do like he does. I know he’s excited about that.”

While at North Texas, Gibson was one of the team’s stars. At Oklahoma, he’s come off the bench.

Has Kruger had to have many one-on-one talks with him about the role?

“Never anything out of the norm. His attitude from day one has been ‘hey coach, whatever. I’m excited about playing and excited about being at OU, tell me what we need to get done and we’ll do,’” Kruger said. “That’s his attitude. Everybody appreciates that. He’s a great teammate and plays with the same emotion and passion every day.”

The Sooners (6-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12) enter a week with road games at No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas. They are coming off the triumph over then-No. 9 West Virginia.