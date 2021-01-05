OU men's basketball: Umoja Gibson, Big 12 player of the week, returns to hometown to face No. 2 Baylor

Umoja Gibson is a gym rat.
The Oklahoma guard resides inside the Lloyd Noble Center, putting up shots to improve his craft. The hard work paid off in Saturday’s 75-71 win over West Virginia when he connected on a personal-best eight 3-pointers.
Gibson learned from his high school assistant coach Ricardo Felix.
“He would send me clips, text me clips of Steph Curry,” Gibson said. “That’s how I really got my shot better, working with coach Felix, putting up a lot of reps … I seen once you put in the work for repetitions, it actually shows in the game. I just got addicted to doing it each and every day.”
On Wednesday, Gibson will return to his hometown of Waco, Texas, for the Sooners’ road game at No. 2 Baylor. Game time is 8 p.m.
Gibson, a junior transfer from North Texas, hauled in a number of awards including Big 12 player and newcomer of the week as well as the NCAA.com national player of the week.
“He puts the work in each and every day,” teammate Elijah Harkless said. “He’s the first one in and last one to leave. It was in due time, that something like that was going to happen with a performance like that. I think he’s going to keep having those performances.”
Gibson said while he was in high school, he would have liked to have played at Baylor. But he wasn’t recruited.
Gibson expects to have some friends and family at the Baylor game, but he says he is going to treat is as a regular game.
“There’s always a little extra excitement when you go back near home,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He’s handled everything really well. His experience will help him do what he does every day. He’s not going to go in there thinking he has to do anything differently. He’s got to do like he does. I know he’s excited about that.”
While at North Texas, Gibson was one of the team’s stars. At Oklahoma, he’s come off the bench.
Has Kruger had to have many one-on-one talks with him about the role?
“Never anything out of the norm. His attitude from day one has been ‘hey coach, whatever. I’m excited about playing and excited about being at OU, tell me what we need to get done and we’ll do,’” Kruger said. “That’s his attitude. Everybody appreciates that. He’s a great teammate and plays with the same emotion and passion every day.”
The Sooners (6-2 overall, 2-1 Big 12) enter a week with road games at No. 2 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas. They are coming off the triumph over then-No. 9 West Virginia.
“In Big 12, it’s pretty much like that every year. Not always do you get three top 10 teams back-to-back-to-back,” Kruger said. “It’s pretty easy that they’re excited to play. It’s not a concern that they’re motivated. They know how tough the league is, they know how every night’s going to be in the Big 12, they know if you don’t bring it then it’s probably not going to end up well. So yeah, every team’s like that. Every team’s got those challenges in the Big 12.
“We’re in the middle of one of those stretches.”