OU men's basketball: Sooners welcome Houston Baptist to Lloyd Noble Center

Houston Baptist at Oklahoma

Notes: Austin Reaves is showcasing versatility for Oklahoma since his move to point guard. Reaves is third in the Big 12 for scoring (17.4 points per game) and second for assists (6.4). … Umoja Gibson has made seven of his past 11 3-point attempts and coming off a 14-point game against Oral Roberts. … OU will play its final nonconference game before returning to Big 12 competition. The five-game homestand will continue with its first meeting against Houston Baptist, a member of the Southland Conference. … Houston Baptist is playing its third game in a five-day span and coming off an 85-55 loss at North Texas on Thursday.