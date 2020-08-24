Oklahoma officially welcomed Josh O’Garro to the basketball team on Monday.
The announcement comes with the 6-5 guard’s attendance in the first day of classes this week.
O’Garro, who is from the Cayman Islands, joins the team from Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian High School. He recently reclassified from the class of 2021 to the 2020 class.
"Josh is a terrific young man that's excited to be here," OU coach Lon Kruger said in a statement. "He's an explosive athlete who will come in with the expectation of redshirting, working hard to get bigger and stronger. We're really looking forward to him joining our program."
The four-star guard averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals last season.
O’Garro joins an incoming class that includes junior college transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. Freshman Trey Phipps, a Booker T. Washington High School graduate, is also on the roster.