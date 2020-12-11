OU men's basketball: Sooners try to get back on winning track against Florida A&M

Florida A&M at Oklahoma

Notes: Oklahoma will try to rebound from its first loss, 99-77 at Xavier on Wednesday. … The Sooners are averaging 88.0 points per game, which is second in the Big 12. … Brady Manek is averaging a team-high 20.0 points. He also has 199 career 3-pointers and would be the sixth player to make 200 treys for OU, joining Buddy Hield, Terry Evans, Steven Pledger, Hollis Price and Tim Heskett. … Florida A&M is coached by Robert McCullum, who was on Lon Kruger’s staff at Kansas State, Florida and Illinois. … Jessica Coody will be the TV play-by-play announcer. According to OU, it is believed to be the first time a woman has filled that role for a men’s basketball TV broadcast at the school.