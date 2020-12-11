OU men's basketball: Sooners try to get back on winning track against Florida A&M

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Florida A&M at Oklahoma
4 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK, KTBZ-430
Florida A&M (0-3)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Randolph;6-4;12.7;6.7
G;Speer;6-1;8.0;*1.7
G;Reaves;6-2;11.7;*2.7
F;Moragne;6-5;8.7;2.7
F;Jones;6-9;9.3;4.7
*assists per game
Oklahoma (2-1)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;7.0;3.7
G;Reaves;6-5;17.7;5.7
G;Harmon;6-2;15.3;3.0
F;Manek;6-9;20.0;5.0
F;Kuath;6-10;8.7;4.3
Notes: Oklahoma will try to rebound from its first loss, 99-77 at Xavier on Wednesday. … The Sooners are averaging 88.0 points per game, which is second in the Big 12. … Brady Manek is averaging a team-high 20.0 points. He also has 199 career 3-pointers and would be the sixth player to make 200 treys for OU, joining Buddy Hield, Terry Evans, Steven Pledger, Hollis Price and Tim Heskett. … Florida A&M is coached by Robert McCullum, who was on Lon Kruger’s staff at Kansas State, Florida and Illinois. … Jessica Coody will be the TV play-by-play announcer. According to OU, it is believed to be the first time a woman has filled that role for a men’s basketball TV broadcast at the school.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!