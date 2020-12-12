OU men's basketball: Sooners shake Rattlers from opening tip

Oklahoma’s basketball team simply needed a game following a humbling midweek road loss.
On Saturday afternoon, the Sooners took some frustration out on overmatched Florida A&M and registered an 85-54 victory over the visitors from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
“It was important because we just needed that energy,” said OU’s Kur Kuath, who finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds. “(We needed) the feeling of getting a win, to get that back after a tough loss away. It was a good team win and happy with what we did today.”
OU (3-1) bounced back from its 99-77 loss at Xavier with better production on the defensive end. Getting stops was the focus, and the Rattlers only shot 31.7% inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
“I thought obviously we learned a lot after the game against Xavier,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought our activity was better, especially out front. I thought De’Vion (Harmon) and Umoja (Gibson) did a good job of setting the tone defensively with the activity on the ball up front.”
Added Kuath: “It really takes defense to win games. We had to put our foot down and guard. Last game was like a lesson for us, knowing we still have a lot to work on. It was a good starting point for us because it gave us a good reality check.”
The Sooners led 41-27 at intermission and then opened the second half with an 18-3 run to snatch control.
Brady Manek connected on two 3-pointers to give him 201 treys during his career. He is the sixth OU players to accomplish the feat, joining Buddy Hield (349), Terry Evans (259), Steven Pledger (249), Hollis Price (241) and Tim Heskett (215).
“He’s been fantastic. He’s just a premier shooter that is starting to do other things well too,” Kruger said. “I’m happy for Brady and not surprised that he added to that number.”
All five starters ended in double-figures. In addition to Kuath, Austin Reaves had a dozen points. Harmon, Manek and Alondes Williams had 10 points apiece.
The Sooners are off until Wednesday’s home game against Oral Roberts. Game time is 7 p.m.
