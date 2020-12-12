OU men's basketball: Sooners shake Rattlers from opening tip

Oklahoma’s basketball team simply needed a game following a humbling midweek road loss.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sooners took some frustration out on overmatched Florida A&M and registered an 85-54 victory over the visitors from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

“It was important because we just needed that energy,” said OU’s Kur Kuath, who finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds. “(We needed) the feeling of getting a win, to get that back after a tough loss away. It was a good team win and happy with what we did today.”

OU (3-1) bounced back from its 99-77 loss at Xavier with better production on the defensive end. Getting stops was the focus, and the Rattlers only shot 31.7% inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

“I thought obviously we learned a lot after the game against Xavier,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought our activity was better, especially out front. I thought De’Vion (Harmon) and Umoja (Gibson) did a good job of setting the tone defensively with the activity on the ball up front.”