OU men's basketball: Sooners reveal nonconference schedule

Oklahoma will open the 2020-21 men’s basketball season with a Nov. 25 game against UTSA, the school announced Thursday.

The Sooners will have seven nonconference games, including home games against Florida and Alabama and road contests at Xavier and UCF.

The Sooners will postpone a much-anticipated series with Arkansas until next year. The teams were scheduled to meet on Dec. 12 at the BOK Center with equal ticket sales for both schools. It was the beginning of a four-year contract.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to begin competing again and are excited for the matchups on our schedule," OU coach Lon Kruger said in a statement. "Mike Shepherd and Joe Castiglione have done a phenomenal job in scheduling these games while also developing protocols for player and fan safety during these challenging times. While some things may look different this season, one constant is how tough the Big 12 will continue to be. We believe this set of games will prepare our team for the depth and challenge of the Big 12."

While the nonconference portion of its schedule has been released, the Big 12 Conference is finalizing the remaining portion of the slate.