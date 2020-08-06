Josh O’Garro, a 6-5 small forward from Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian School, gave a Thursday night commitment to play basketball at Oklahoma.
O’Garro has been a 2021 recruit, but confirmed to SoonerScoop that he will reclassify for the 2020 recruiting class. He’s expected to redshirt in the upcoming season.
O’Garro held scholarship offers from USC, Wisconsin, Fresno State, Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara.
He joins freshman Trey Phipps in the 2020 class. Phipps played basketball at Booker T. Washington.
O’Garro is from the Cayman Islands.