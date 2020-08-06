Lon Kruger

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger cuts down the net after their win against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Josh O’Garro, a 6-5 small forward from Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian School, gave a Thursday night commitment to play basketball at Oklahoma.

O’Garro has been a 2021 recruit, but confirmed to SoonerScoop that he will reclassify for the 2020 recruiting class. He’s expected to redshirt in the upcoming season.

O’Garro held scholarship offers from USC, Wisconsin, Fresno State, Hawaii and UC Santa Barbara.

He joins freshman Trey Phipps in the 2020 class. Phipps played basketball at Booker T. Washington.

O’Garro is from the Cayman Islands.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports