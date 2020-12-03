OU men's basketball: Sooners open season with blowout win over UTSA

NORMAN — The sounds of coaches screaming and squeaking sneakers were amplified inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday night.
An arena that has witnessed crowds raise some serious decibels was eerily quiet during Oklahoma’s 105-66 victory over UTSA. Topping capacity at 25% will do that, thanks to a global pandemic.
“It was weird. You get on the bench and everyone is spread out and no one is on the floor. It’s definitely weird,” said OU’s Brady Manek, who finished with a game-high 29 points. “You look up in the stands and there’s people dispersed… You can hear everything people say in the whole gym. It was different. I think it was all right. We can get past that and keep playing basketball.”
There weren’t only limitations in the stands, but also on the court. The Sooners only had nine scholarship players available. They were without Victor Iwuakor and Rick Issanza, as well as assistant coach Carlin Hartman on the bench.
OU didn’t look like a team playing its first game of the season during the 39-point blowout victory.
Oklahoma had been hungry for a game after having its first three contests postponed or canceled during college basketball’s opening week, including a planned opener against UTSA on Nov. 25. The Sooners were the last Big 12 team to play a game this season.
Somewhere, Billy Tubbs was smiling. Before the tip, there was a moment of silence for the former OU coach who died on Nov. 1. The Sooners then proceeded to break the 100-point mark, which was a normal occurrence during the fast-paced days of Billy-ball.
“I know it’s a great team win. I’m just a player that wants to win,” said De’Vion Harmon, who ended with 22 points. “We came out strong and we kept it going. We’re going to watch the film tomorrow. I’ll watch the film myself, look at me and look at the whole team. I’m happy we got a win. I know I can do a lot of things better.
“This is a great start, but we’ve got about 25 more games left. Just gotta keep building.”
OU jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first eight minutes and was never threatened from that point.
Manek looked in mid-season form. The forward connected on a career-high eight 3-pointers.
“He just continues to work on expanding his game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He obviously has always been a good shooter and shooting the ball with great confidence. And guys do a good job of finding him when he’s open. So happy for Brady. He’s had a great career and expect him to have an outstanding senior year.”
Trey Phipps (12 points) and Mo Gibson (8) had good debuts for the Sooners.
Phipps, a Booker T. Washington graduate, connected on four 3-pointers. He also added a team-high five assists. Gibson, a transfer from North Texas, got a start. He ended with eight points and three assists.
“It was good. Mo got a couple of fouls early and that disrupted his flow a little bit. I thought Trey got one down in the first half and then came back,” Kruger said. “Both played with much more comfort in the second half with a half under their belt at the break. I thought both came back and played with more freedom and much more like they’ve been playing in practice in the second half. Good to see.”
Oklahoma will open Big 12 play at TCU on Sunday.
