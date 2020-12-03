OU men's basketball: Sooners open season with blowout win over UTSA

NORMAN — The sounds of coaches screaming and squeaking sneakers were amplified inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Thursday night.

An arena that has witnessed crowds raise some serious decibels was eerily quiet during Oklahoma’s 105-66 victory over UTSA. Topping capacity at 25% will do that, thanks to a global pandemic.

“It was weird. You get on the bench and everyone is spread out and no one is on the floor. It’s definitely weird,” said OU’s Brady Manek, who finished with a game-high 29 points. “You look up in the stands and there’s people dispersed… You can hear everything people say in the whole gym. It was different. I think it was all right. We can get past that and keep playing basketball.”

There weren’t only limitations in the stands, but also on the court. The Sooners only had nine scholarship players available. They were without Victor Iwuakor and Rick Issanza, as well as assistant coach Carlin Hartman on the bench.

OU didn’t look like a team playing its first game of the season during the 39-point blowout victory.