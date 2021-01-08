OU men's basketball: Sooners look to snap 19-game losing streak inside Allen Fieldhouse

Lapses at the beginning of the game and during the final five minutes before halftime were glaring.

OU trailed 16-2 just six minutes in and allowed a 14-2 run right before intermission to the Bears. Being outscored 30-4 during that 11-minute span set the game’s tone.

“It’s certainly not something that you can afford to do against maybe the best team in the country,” Kruger said. “Any time you are playing a team like that, you don’t have much margin. I thought we were really stagnant offensively to open the ball game. Toward the finish of the first half, they made a couple of good plays offensively, we broke down a couple of times defensively. You can’t afford either stretch.”

KU (9-2, 3-1) has had four different leading scorers in the past four games, including Tuesday’s 93-64 victory at TCU.

Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson has missed the past two Kansas games due to a back injury. His status hasn’t been announced for Saturday.

After last Saturday’s loss to West Virginia, Self was asked about Thompson’s status.

"We won’t have him at TCU, and after that who knows? We don’t think it’s going to be a three- or four-week thing, but we think it could very easily be a couple-week thing,” Self said.