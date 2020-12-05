OU men's basketball: Sooners hit the road to open Big 12 play at TCU

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at TCU
3 p.m. Sunday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (1-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;5.0;4.0
G;Reaves;6-5;8.0;8.0
G;Gibson;6-2;8.0;*3.0
F;Manek;6-9;29.0;5.0
F;Kuath;6-10;10.0;3.0
*assists per game
TCU (4-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Farabello;6-2;6.0;*3.5
G;Nembhard;6-5;15.0;4.7
F;O’Bannon;6-6;6.3;5.8
F;Easley;6-7;6.0;5.0
C;Samuel;6-11; 10.5;12.0
*assists per game
Notes: Oklahoma opens the Big 12 season with the first of two conference games scheduled for December. … The Sooners were the third-to-last Power 5 team to open their season. … TCU has won all four games that it has played this season. … Brady Manek is coming off a 29-point performance in the season-opening win over UTSA (105-66). He made a career-high 8 3-pointers against the Conference USA school. … Manek is 6-0 against the Horned Frogs.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
