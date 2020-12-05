 Skip to main content
OU men's basketball: Sooners hit the road to open Big 12 play at TCU

OU vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger.

 BRYAN TERRY, Oklahoman file

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at TCU

3 p.m. Sunday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN2, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (1-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;5.0;4.0

G;Reaves;6-5;8.0;8.0

G;Gibson;6-2;8.0;*3.0

F;Manek;6-9;29.0;5.0

F;Kuath;6-10;10.0;3.0

*assists per game

TCU (4-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Farabello;6-2;6.0;*3.5

G;Nembhard;6-5;15.0;4.7

F;O’Bannon;6-6;6.3;5.8

F;Easley;6-7;6.0;5.0

C;Samuel;6-11; 10.5;12.0

*assists per game

Notes: Oklahoma opens the Big 12 season with the first of two conference games scheduled for December. … The Sooners were the third-to-last Power 5 team to open their season. … TCU has won all four games that it has played this season. … Brady Manek is coming off a 29-point performance in the season-opening win over UTSA (105-66). He made a career-high 8 3-pointers against the Conference USA school. … Manek is 6-0 against the Horned Frogs.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

