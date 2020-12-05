OU men's basketball: Sooners hit the road to open Big 12 play at TCU

Oklahoma at TCU

Notes: Oklahoma opens the Big 12 season with the first of two conference games scheduled for December. … The Sooners were the third-to-last Power 5 team to open their season. … TCU has won all four games that it has played this season. … Brady Manek is coming off a 29-point performance in the season-opening win over UTSA (105-66). He made a career-high 8 3-pointers against the Conference USA school. … Manek is 6-0 against the Horned Frogs.