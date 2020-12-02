OU men's basketball: Sooners get second chance for season opener against UTSA

UTSA at Oklahoma

Notes: Oklahoma is the final Big 12 school to play a basketball game after postponing/canceling its first three contests. … The Sooners were scheduled to open the season on Nov. 24 against UTSA but had to postpone due to COVID-19 issues. … It is OU's latest season opener since beginning on Dec. 3 in the 1992-93 season. ... The Roadrunners are coached by former OU assistant Steve Henson. … UTSA has defeated UT Permian Basin (97-71) and lost to UTRGV (81-64). ... Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-0 including last season’s 85-67 triumph over UTSA.