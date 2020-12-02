OU men's basketball: Sooners get second chance for season opener against UTSA

MEN'S BASKETBALL
UTSA at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK, KTBZ-1430
UTSA (1-1)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Czumbel;6-3;8.0;3.5
G;Parrish;6-6;12.0;4.5
G;Wallace;6-3;12.5;7.5
F;Alley;6-6;3.5;3.5
C;Germany;6-11; 10.5;7.5
Oklahoma (0-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;6.0;1.9
G;Reaves;6-5;14.7;5.3
G;Harmon;6-2;7.4;1.8
F;Manek;6-9;14.4;6.2
F;Kuath;6-10;3.4;2.1
*2019-20 statistics
Notes: Oklahoma is the final Big 12 school to play a basketball game after postponing/canceling its first three contests. … The Sooners were scheduled to open the season on Nov. 24 against UTSA but had to postpone due to COVID-19 issues. … It is OU's latest season opener since beginning on Dec. 3 in the 1992-93 season. ... The Roadrunners are coached by former OU assistant Steve Henson. … UTSA has defeated UT Permian Basin (97-71) and lost to UTRGV (81-64). ... Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-0 including last season’s 85-67 triumph over UTSA.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
