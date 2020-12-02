 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU men's basketball: Sooners get second chance for season opener against UTSA

OU men's basketball: Sooners get second chance for season opener against UTSA

{{featured_button_text}}
OU prepares to start basketball season eight days after scheduled game

Oklahoma will open the 2020-21 season with a Thursday night game against UTSA.

 Nati Harnik, AP File

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UTSA at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Thursday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK, KTBZ-1430

UTSA (1-1)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Czumbel;6-3;8.0;3.5

G;Parrish;6-6;12.0;4.5

G;Wallace;6-3;12.5;7.5

F;Alley;6-6;3.5;3.5

C;Germany;6-11; 10.5;7.5

Oklahoma (0-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;6.0;1.9

G;Reaves;6-5;14.7;5.3

G;Harmon;6-2;7.4;1.8

F;Manek;6-9;14.4;6.2

F;Kuath;6-10;3.4;2.1

*2019-20 statistics

Notes: Oklahoma is the final Big 12 school to play a basketball game after postponing/canceling its first three contests. … The Sooners were scheduled to open the season on Nov. 24 against UTSA but had to postpone due to COVID-19 issues. … It is OU's latest season opener since beginning on Dec. 3 in the 1992-93 season. ... The Roadrunners are coached by former OU assistant Steve Henson. … UTSA has defeated UT Permian Basin (97-71) and lost to UTRGV (81-64). ... Oklahoma leads the all-time series 5-0 including last season’s 85-67 triumph over UTSA.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News