OU men's basketball: Sooners gather commitment from Texas shooting guard C.J. Noland

C.J. Noland, a 6-3 shooting guard from Waxahachie (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to play basketball at Oklahoma.
Noland chose the Sooners over Kansas State (where his father played basketball) and Vanderbilt. The four-star recruit also had offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Texas A&M, Creighton and SMU.
Noland averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his junior season for Waxahachie.
Noland joins point guard Bijan Cortes (6-2) in the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class.
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
