OU men's basketball: Sooners gather commitment from Texas shooting guard C.J. Noland

OU adds Texas shooting guard to 2021 recruiting class

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger drew a commitment from four-star guard C.J. Noland on Tuesday.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo

C.J. Noland, a 6-3 shooting guard from Waxahachie (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to play basketball at Oklahoma.

Noland chose the Sooners over Kansas State (where his father played basketball) and Vanderbilt. The four-star recruit also had offers from schools like Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Texas A&M, Creighton and SMU.

Noland averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his junior season for Waxahachie.

Noland joins point guard Bijan Cortes (6-2) in the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

