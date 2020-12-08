OU men's basketball: Sooners face stout test at unbeaten Xavier

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Xavier
7 p.m. Wednesday, Cintas Center, Cincinnati
Fox Sports 1, KTBZam1430
Oklahoma (2-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;5.5;4.5
G;Reaves;6-5;20.0;7.0
G;Harmon;6-2;17.5;3.0
F;Manek;6-9;21.5;5.5
F;Kuath;6-10;9.0;4.5
Xavier (6-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Scuggs;6-4;13.7;7.0*
G;Johnson;6-4;11.5;4.2
G;Odom;6-1;6.7;4.5*
F;Carter;6-8;7.8;9.2
F;Freemantle;6-9;17.2;8.5
*assists per game
Notes: Oklahoma and Xavier are meeting as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. … The Sooners have three of the top four scorers in the Big 12 with Brady Manek (21.5 ppg), Austin Reaves (20.0) and De’Vion Harmon (17.5). … Xavier is paced by reigning Big East player of the week Zach Freemantle (17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds). … This is the third meeting between the schools. OU has won both previous meetings, most recently a 78-65 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. … Harmon is leading the Big 12 in shooting percentage (65.0%).
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
