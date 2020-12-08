 Skip to main content
OU men's basketball: Sooners face stout test at unbeaten Xavier

Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) leads the Big 12 in shooting percentage. The sophomore is making 65% of his attempts this season.

 Tony Gutierrez, AP

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Xavier

7 p.m. Wednesday, Cintas Center, Cincinnati

Fox Sports 1, KTBZam1430

Oklahoma (2-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;5.5;4.5

G;Reaves;6-5;20.0;7.0

G;Harmon;6-2;17.5;3.0

F;Manek;6-9;21.5;5.5

F;Kuath;6-10;9.0;4.5

Xavier (6-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Scuggs;6-4;13.7;7.0*

G;Johnson;6-4;11.5;4.2

G;Odom;6-1;6.7;4.5*

F;Carter;6-8;7.8;9.2

F;Freemantle;6-9;17.2;8.5

*assists per game

Notes: Oklahoma and Xavier are meeting as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. … The Sooners have three of the top four scorers in the Big 12 with Brady Manek (21.5 ppg), Austin Reaves (20.0) and De’Vion Harmon (17.5). … Xavier is paced by reigning Big East player of the week Zach Freemantle (17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds). … This is the third meeting between the schools. OU has won both previous meetings, most recently a 78-65 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. … Harmon is leading the Big 12 in shooting percentage (65.0%).

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

