OU men's basketball: Sooners face stout test at unbeaten Xavier

Notes: Oklahoma and Xavier are meeting as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. … The Sooners have three of the top four scorers in the Big 12 with Brady Manek (21.5 ppg), Austin Reaves (20.0) and De’Vion Harmon (17.5). … Xavier is paced by reigning Big East player of the week Zach Freemantle (17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds). … This is the third meeting between the schools. OU has won both previous meetings, most recently a 78-65 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. … Harmon is leading the Big 12 in shooting percentage (65.0%).