OU men's basketball: Sooners announce Thursday night opener against UTSA

Oklahoma is aiming to start the 2020-21 basketball season against UTSA on Thursday, the school announced on Monday afternoon.

The Sooners were originally supposed to open the season against the Roadrunners last Wednesday, but COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of scheduled games against UTSA and UCF as well as cancel the opening of a home-and-home series with Florida until next season.

Tipoff for the UTSA-OU game is 7 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is the last Big 12 school to begin its season.

UTSA (1-1) was in Norman last week when the season opener was abruptly postponed after COVID-19 problems emerged.

The Roadrunners, who are coached by former OU assistant coach Steven Henson, defeated UT-Permian Basin 97-71 before dropping an 81-64 decision against UTRGV.

