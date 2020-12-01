 Skip to main content
OU men's basketball: Sooners announce Thursday night opener against UTSA

OU men's basketball: Sooners announce Thursday night opener against UTSA

Sooners prep for new season-opening game against UTSA

Oklahoma had three games either postponed or canceled during the first week of the season. The Sooners now will open at home against UTSA.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma is aiming to start the 2020-21 basketball season against UTSA on Thursday, the school announced on Monday afternoon.

The Sooners were originally supposed to open the season against the Roadrunners last Wednesday, but COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of scheduled games against UTSA and UCF as well as cancel the opening of a home-and-home series with Florida until next season.

Tipoff for the UTSA-OU game is 7 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Oklahoma is the last Big 12 school to begin its season.

UTSA (1-1) was in Norman last week when the season opener was abruptly postponed after COVID-19 problems emerged.

The Roadrunners, who are coached by former OU assistant coach Steven Henson, defeated UT-Permian Basin 97-71 before dropping an 81-64 decision against UTRGV.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

