OU men's basketball: Sooners added Oral Roberts to home schedule

OU men's basketball: Sooners added Oral Roberts to home schedule

Sooners schedule game against Oral Roberts

Oklahoma's Jalen Hill and the Sooners opened the 2020-21 season with a 105-66 win over UTSA. 

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma announced on Friday morning that it will host a Dec. 16 game against Oral Roberts.

The Sooners are adding games after losing games against Florida and UCF during college basketball’s opening week due to COVID-19 issues.

OU is coming off Thursday night’s season-opening 105-66 victory over UTSA. That game was originally scheduled for Nov. 25 but pushed back after testing results on the day of that game.

Oral Roberts is 1-2 following a 93-63 win over Rogers State and losses to Missouri (91-64) and Wichita State (85-80).

The Golden Eagles’ schedule now includes a tour against the state’s Division I schools. ORU will play at OSU on Tuesday, host Tulsa on Dec. 12 and then travel to Norman on Dec. 16.

The Sooners own a 15-2 series advantage against Oral Roberts.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

