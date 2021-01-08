 Skip to main content
OU men's basketball: Projected starters for Saturday's game against Kansas

OU men's basketball: Projected starters for Saturday's game against Kansas

Oklahoma Baylor Basketball

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, right, passes the ball as Baylor guard Mark Vital, left defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

 Ray Carlin

Oklahoma at No. 6 Kansas

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

CBS, KTBZ-1430

Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;7.7;4.0

G;Reaves;6-5;15.9;*5.3

G;Harmon;6-2;10.8;2.4

F;Manek;6-9;13.2;4.4

F;Kuath;6-10;7.6;4.9

Kansas (9-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Garrett;6-5;9.1;*3.6

G;Braun;6-6;11.0;5.5

G;Agbaji;6-5;14.8;4.5

F;Wilson;6-8;15.2;7.8

F;McCormack;6-10;10.5;6.1

*assists per game

