OU men's basketball: Projected starters for Saturday's game against Kansas

Oklahoma at No. 6 Kansas
3:30 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.
CBS, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;7.7;4.0
G;Reaves;6-5;15.9;*5.3
G;Harmon;6-2;10.8;2.4
F;Manek;6-9;13.2;4.4
F;Kuath;6-10;7.6;4.9
Kansas (9-2, 3-1 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Garrett;6-5;9.1;*3.6
G;Braun;6-6;11.0;5.5
G;Agbaji;6-5;14.8;4.5
F;Wilson;6-8;15.2;7.8
F;McCormack;6-10;10.5;6.1
*assists per game
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today