OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves' dazzling performance propels Big 12 victory at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves played his final game in TCU’s Shollmaier Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Horned Frogs’ fans are probably anxious to wish him good riddance.
Reaves scored 32 points and added career-high nine assists in the Sooners’ 82-78 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams. In OU’s trip to the TCU campus last season, the guard scored a personal-best 41 points including a game winner.
“It's always fun getting your teammates involved, and honestly, I just gotta give them and the coaches all the credit,” Reaves said. “They put me in good positions to succeed. That's what I just try to go out there and do whatever I can do to help our team win.”
Reaves’ prowess to get to the free-throw line stayed consistent in both games. Last year he was 15-of-16 from the stripe. On Sunday, he finished 16-of-18.
“He has a good feel for when he has the advantage, when he can make contact, when he can get the defensive guy on his heels and sometimes draw a foul,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s a hard thing to teach. He instinctively has that. He handled that well.”
Oklahoma (2-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12) played in its second game this season after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing dismissed the first week and three scheduled contests.
The Sooners trailed 42-39 at halftime, but used a 13-2 run to capture a 72-65 lead with 4:38 remaining in regulation. The Frogs (4-1, 0-1) cut the lead to 79-77, leading to OU’s most important possession.
After Reaves missed a deep 3-pointer, Alondes Williams snatched an offensive rebound and fed the ball to Brady Manek. His game-sealing bucket gave Oklahoma a four-point lead with eight seconds remaining.
Manek ended with 14 points while De’Vion Harmon added 13 points off the bench.
“Offensively, Austin was terrific. A lot of other guys made key plays at different times around him,” Kruger said. “It was a huge road win. They are hard to come by. In just our second game, I thought we learned a lot.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!