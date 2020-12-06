OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves' dazzling performance propels Big 12 victory at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves played his final game in TCU’s Shollmaier Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Horned Frogs’ fans are probably anxious to wish him good riddance.

Reaves scored 32 points and added career-high nine assists in the Sooners’ 82-78 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams. In OU’s trip to the TCU campus last season, the guard scored a personal-best 41 points including a game winner.

“It's always fun getting your teammates involved, and honestly, I just gotta give them and the coaches all the credit,” Reaves said. “They put me in good positions to succeed. That's what I just try to go out there and do whatever I can do to help our team win.”

Reaves’ prowess to get to the free-throw line stayed consistent in both games. Last year he was 15-of-16 from the stripe. On Sunday, he finished 16-of-18.

“He has a good feel for when he has the advantage, when he can make contact, when he can get the defensive guy on his heels and sometimes draw a foul,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s a hard thing to teach. He instinctively has that. He handled that well.”