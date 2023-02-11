No. 16 Oklahoma at Kansas State

1 p.m. Sunday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPNU

Records: Oklahoma 19-4, 9-3 Big 12; Kansas State 14-10, 3-8

Three storylines

Stretch run: Oklahoma enters the weekend in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings. OU hasn’t won a Big 12 championship since 2009. The Sooners will look for their fourth straight victory in Sunday’s road trip at Kansas State.

Another record: Taylor Robertson is scheduled for her 141st career start at Oklahoma, which would push the senior past OU legend Danielle Robinson’s mark for most starts in program history.

Filling buckets: OU has scored at least 90 points in an NCAA-best 11 games this season. The Sooners are averaging 87.0 points a game (second-most nationally) and leads the country with 21.0 assists per contest.

