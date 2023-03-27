NORMAN – Sam Bradford was sitting on a bench at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom when he answered the phone.

Bradford took a few minutes from a family vacation with his wife and three young children to do a rare interview with the Tulsa World. While Emma Bradford took their kids Boden (5 years old), Bobby Lee (3) and Bond (1) on a safari ride, he talked OU football and his upcoming April 28 induction into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.

The former Heisman Trophy winner remains a legend in Indian Country and on the OU campus. A member of the Cherokee Nation, he’s a role model for the upcoming generations. His playing days remain fondly remembered by the Sooners’ current roster, including five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Bradford’s NFL days are over. The biggest sport in his life is Little League baseball – Boden had his first T-ball practice less than 24 hours after the Disney visit – and he’s reflecting on much more these days.

“Getting into the American Indian Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor,” said Bradford, who will be inducted with baseball legend Johnny Bench. “As you get older, you think about things like this and their significance. Everyone kind of has their own view on their importance and I’m kind of trying to be an inspiration to younger Native Americans.”

“I’m just honored to be a part of the American Indian Hall of Fame.”

Bradford’s reach also hits the OU locker room, which includes Arnold.

Expectations are high for the freshman quarterback. What advice does Bradford have for the Sooners’ newcomer?

“Just come in and work every day,” Bradford said. “Nothing happens overnight. It’s a process and enjoy the process. Come in, go to work and try to get better every day. And then look back over the course of a year, two years and three years to see the progression, the maturity, the improvement.

“I think in today’s culture, sometimes guys come in – whether it’s one semester or two semesters and they want to go somewhere for a fresh start – I’m just not sure that’s always the right answer. I’m not saying that it’s not the right answer in certain cases, but sometimes you just got to be willing to put in the work and try to get a little bit better every day.”

Bradford’s route to OU playing time is different than Arnold. The Putnam City North graduate High School redshirted the 2006 season and ran the Sooners’ scout team offense.

There were glimpses of success from Bradford during that time and the quarterback shared one of his favorite stories involved Brent Venables.

“First of all, I love BV,” Bradford said. “BV is a great man and a great football coach. I’m extremely excited that he’s back in Norman and I’m expecting great things from his tenure down there.”

Bradford pauses while deciding which of his many tales to share with a sports reporter.

“It was my freshman year and I was running the scout team down there,” Bradford said. “We’re in practice one day and we’re having a pretty good day on the scout team offense. We’re completing some passes, maybe a few too many passes to his liking.

“I’m feeling pretty good about myself, right? And I’m walking back to the huddle after a completion and he kind of grabs me by the facemask and he’s like ‘If you complete one more pass, I’m going to turn this into a live tackling drill. I was like ‘I got it, that’s the end of that today.’”

Bradford – who would become one of OU’s most prolific passers – chuckled after finishing the memory.

“BV, I just really appreciate his work, his intensity, his attention to detail, the way he has those guys work. When I was there, he tried to squeeze every last minute of meetings with those linebackers. You see his love for the game and his love for defense.”

